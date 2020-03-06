Drake ousts top seed UNI at MVC tourney

ST. LOUIS — A large contingent of fans in purple repeatedly rose to their feet after each University of Northern Iowa basket in the first half, trying to fan a spark into a flame inside St. Louis’ Enterprise Center.
Once that fire finally surfaced for the University of Northern Iowa basketball team early in the second half, Drake doused it to complete the biggest upset in the history of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
UNI went scoreless over a 10-minute stretch of the second half after cutting a 17-point deficit to two. Drake’s point guard Roman Penn provided separation during the drought and finished with a career-high 26 points to secure the Bulldogs’ stunning, 77-56, victory Friday afternoon.
UNI (25-6) now must come to grips with a memorable season that included potential for an NCAA tournament bid possibly ending in the NIT. The Panthers hadn’t dropped a game in regulation by more than six points through their first 30 games of the season.
“You’d just like to play your best, and today, we didn’t,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “Had we played our best, I don’t know that we would have won. Drake still may have beat us. Drake played good. Give them credit for the way they played today.”
Drake (20-13) flipped a 27-point home loss to its in-state rival six days prior into a 21-point victory that marked the UNI program's largest loss in the MVC tournament. The Bulldogs became the first No. 8 seed to ever defeat a regular-season champion in this event by shooting 50% from the field with eight 3-pointers.
“We continue to believe in each other and we went into this tournament saying every game is just a new 40-minute game,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries, a UNI basketball alum. “Northern Iowa has had a tremendous year. We didn’t have quite the year we wanted to, but today was just one 40-minute game, and whoever’s better after these 40 minutes gets to play on.
“It started (Thursday against Illinois State) and then today again (16 hours later). They just played with a tremendous kind of effort and they had fun. It’s awesome as a coach to see them enjoying playing the game.”
Drake knocked down 6 of 10 first half 3-pointers and led by as many as 17 points 15 minutes into the game.
Anthony Murphy matched his career high with connections on his first three attempts from distance and finished with 12 points. Defensively, Murphy often picked up MVC Player of the Year AJ Green at half-court and held him to 19 points on 8 of 25 shooting.
“I think I was able to get to some of my spots, but I think I might have rushed it a few times too early in the possession,” Green said. “I maybe didn’t just stick with what we were doing a week ago, just letting our offense work for us, and then when I have shots, just shoot it.”
Green wasn’t the only Panther who struggled to knock down shots within a UNI offense that finished a season-low 30.9% from the field. Trae Berhow missed all four of his looks and seniors Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman were a combined 2-for-12 from 3-point range.
“We’re a great shooting team and it seemed like in the first half we couldn’t get much to fall,” Brown said. “Besides that, we couldn’t get stops. When we’re not getting stuff to fall and we’re not getting stops, that just puts us in a big hole.”
This wasn’t the first time that UNI had encountered a major first-half deficit. The Panthers also faced first-half deficits of 17 and 16 points at Indiana State and Loyola, respectively. UNI rallied against the Sycamores and lost by three in regulation. The Panthers recovered to send Loyola to overtime before falling.
Early in the second half, it appeared as though this may become a breakthrough from come-from-behind victory.
Center Austin Phyfe instantly provided UNI with a layup and later outworked a host of Bulldogs for a three-point play through contact that cut the Panthers’ deficit to two, 46-44, with 14:12 remaining.
“We were over-thinking some things and not playing our type of basketball,” Phyfe said. “Then in the second half, getting the crowd into it a bit and having some momentum was really big for us.”
Phyfe, who finished with nine points and seven rebounds, again pulled the Panthers within two on a post move with 12:36 remaining. UNI had four looks to tie or take a lead from there, but a team that entered this game ranked seventh nationally in offensive efficiency inexplicably stalled for a 10-minute stretch as Drake scored the next 18 points.
The signature play of this upset came within that slow run. Murphy dove to the court and found Penn for a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.
“I saw Roman when I hit the ground, and I knew he was going to make that shot because he was hiding,” Murphy said.
“I don’t know about that,” Penn added. “But it was a scramble. I saw the shot clock going down. I was actually able to set my feet a lot better than I thought I was and I was able to get a pretty good look.”
Brown, the MVC Defensive Player of the Year, was a primary defender on Penn who made 10 of 17 shots from the field with three 3-pointers.
“They were setting some ball screens for him and we had to improve our ball-screen defense,” Brown said. “We kind of got it going towards the end of the second half, but that was a little too late.”
For DeVries’ upset-minded Bulldogs, there’s no time to sleep as they attempt to become the first team to complete a four-day run in the MVC Tournament.
“This time of year, I don’t know if you even feel tiredness in March,” DeVries said. “I don’t think it’s humanly possible with these guys on this stage.”