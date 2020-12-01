Dubar making early impact

AMES — Darlinstone Dubar was maybe the most unheralded member of Iowa State’s recruiting class.

Xavier Foster and Dudley Blackwell were both four-star prospects and Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said Jaden Walker had some Tyrese Haliburton in him, which, fair or not, immediately raised expectations.

All four played well in Iowa State’s season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff but Dubar had more than double the minutes of any other freshman and led the team in rebounding.

Iowa State hosts South Dakota State on Wednesday and the 6-foot-6 Dubar is ready to display his energy and motor that he brings to the floor.

“I felt like I did pretty good going to the glass in the season opener but I felt like I could do a little bit more,” Dubar said. “Every time my opponent shoots, I go to the glass. That’s all about playing hard and doing the little things.”

It’s the little things that Prohm loves about Dubar.

Prohm wasn’t sure what Dubar’s role would be when Dubar first got to campus, but over the last several weeks, Dubar has emerged as the Iowa State freshman most ready to get big minutes.