Earlier tipoff times await Hawkeyes

After having 12 games start at 8 p.m. or later last season, the Iowa basketball team finds itself with an earlier collection of tipoff times during upcoming season.

Only five games on the Hawkeyes’ 2022-23 schedule are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. or later and a minimum of 28 of Iowa’s 31 regular-season games will be televised.

The Big Ten announced start times and television information for games throughout the conference on Thursday.

In addition to having two games televised nationally on FOX, coach Fran McCaffery's 13th Iowa team will appear on an ESPN network eight times, on the Big Ten Network 12 times, FS1 five times and CBS Sports Network once.

Iowa’s only scheduled game against Illinois this season will be televised by FOX, with a 1:30 p.m. tipoff scheduled for the Feb. 4 game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes’ other appearance on FOX will be two weeks earlier, a Jan. 21 game at Ohio State that will tip at either 1 or 7 p.m.

Iowa’s regular-season opener against Bethune Cookman on Nov. 7 is set for a 6 p.m. start and will be televised by ESPNU.

One of five home games set for a 7 p.m. start, FS1 will air the Hawkeyes’ Dec. 8 home game against Iowa State and will also air a game at Seton Hall on Nov. 16 as well as games against Indiana on Jan. 5, at Michigan State on Jan. 26 and at Minnesota on Feb. 12.

ESPN will air Iowa’s game against Duke from Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. while ESPN2 will telecast games against Michigan on Jan. 12, at Purdue on Feb. 9 and against Ohio State on Feb. 16.

Iowa’s games against Michigan State on Feb. 25 and at Indiana on Feb. 28 as well as the ACC/Big Ten Challenge match-up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Georgia Tech on Nov. 29 will air on either ESPN or ESPN2. The tipoff time for the Georgia Tech game has not yet been determined.

With the exception of games in the Emerald Coast Classic in late November and three games that will be will livestreamed – an Oct. 31 exhibition against Truman State, a Nov. 11 game against North Carolina A&T and a Dec. 21 game against Eastern Illinois – all other games will be televised by BTN.