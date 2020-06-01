Early draft entries stuck in limbo right now

The situation couldn’t be any more confusing right now for college basketball players who declared for early entry into the NBA draft.
Under the original plan, we would have known this week what all of them were going to do. As it is, many of them may not decide until August. And even then they will be forced to make relatively uninformed decisions.
We’re still wondering if Luka Garza is going to be back at Iowa next season, throwing in 3-pointers and hurling up hook shots.
We still don’t know if Illinois is going to have the services of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Michigan State doesn’t know about Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry. Michigan’s Isaiah Livers is in limbo. So is Minnesota’s Marcus Carr.
They all are among 15 Big Ten underclassmen who entered the draft process and it doesn’t look as though any of them are going to have their dilemmas resolved any time soon.
It’s one more mess that has been created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NBA lottery, determining the order of selection for the first 14 picks of the draft, was supposed to be May 19. The NBA combine, a showcase for the top 60 prospects, was supposed to be May 21-24. Neither of those things happened.
Players also have been unable to do individual workouts to show teams what they can do and get an idea of where they stand in the eyes of pro scouts.
The NBA’s deadline for withdrawing from the draft was set at June 15, but the more meaningful NCAA deadline for players to be able to exit the draft and retain their college eligibility was set at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The NCAA has indefinitely extended that deadline. Now we just need to wait and see what the NBA does.
The draft is still scheduled for June 25 but it almost certainly will be postponed, possibly by as much as three or four months.
It obviously cannot be held until the NBA season is over and it’s anyone’s guess at when that might be.
The league reportedly is still hoping to resume its season around the end of July, but the NBA Board of Governors has been unable to reach an agreement on how to proceed.
Some players have said commissioner Adam Silver told them the season could extend into early October.
So, all those college players who declared for the draft are sitting around wondering what to do. They obviously can’t wait until October to decide because if they’re going to return to school, they’ll need to resume classes in August.
It’s probably good that fewer college underclassmen entered the draft this year than in the past. There were 163 early entries compared to more than 230 each of the previous two years.
Among the Big Ten players, only three are locks to stay in the draft based on projections and comments made by the players and their representatives. Don’t expect to see Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu and Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson back in the college ranks next winter.
Only one of the 15 early entries, Ohio State’s CJ Walker, has said he definitely will return to school.
All of the others remain in limbo and their decisions will have a major impact on the Big Ten’s balance of power next season.
Iowa, with Garza, could be a potential Final Four team. Without him, the Hawkeyes still should be good but perhaps not even a preseason Top 25 club.
You can say pretty much the same things about Illinois based on what Dosunmu and Cockburn decide.
Michigan State always is going to be very good but if Tillman, last season’s Big Ten defensive player of the year, comes back, you’ll hear some people mentioning the Spartans as national championship material.
Livers’ decision will have a major impact on how good Michigan will be next season.
And Carr’s decision could mean the difference between Minnesota being picked in the middle of the Big Ten pack or the cellar.
It’s a mess.
And it doesn’t look as though we’re going to have many answers any time soon.
