Early draft entries stuck in limbo right now

The situation couldn’t be any more confusing right now for college basketball players who declared for early entry into the NBA draft.

Under the original plan, we would have known this week what all of them were going to do. As it is, many of them may not decide until August. And even then they will be forced to make relatively uninformed decisions.

We’re still wondering if Luka Garza is going to be back at Iowa next season, throwing in 3-pointers and hurling up hook shots.

We still don’t know if Illinois is going to have the services of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Michigan State doesn’t know about Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry. Michigan’s Isaiah Livers is in limbo. So is Minnesota’s Marcus Carr.

They all are among 15 Big Ten underclassmen who entered the draft process and it doesn’t look as though any of them are going to have their dilemmas resolved any time soon.

It’s one more mess that has been created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA lottery, determining the order of selection for the first 14 picks of the draft, was supposed to be May 19. The NBA combine, a showcase for the top 60 prospects, was supposed to be May 21-24. Neither of those things happened.