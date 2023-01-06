Early turnovers bite Bees

A slow start came back to haunt the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team Friday.

Six turnovers during the first 11 possessions of the game forced the Fighting Bees to play from behind throughout much of a 71-67 loss to Trinity Christian in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference matinee at Lee Lohman Arena.

Never trailing by more than 10 points, St. Ambrose did use sharpshooting of Grant Mason to take a lead in the second half and was even at 65-65 when Andrew Morrissey scored a second-chance basket in the final minute.

But, the Trolls worked the clock and made all six of the free throws they attempted in the final :24 to earn the road win.

“We just didn’t finish," St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. “It wasn’t a bad effort, but the early turnovers, something that’s not typical for us, it felt like it was an uphill battle the whole day."

The Fighting Bees trailed 39-29 at halftime, but used 3-point baskets by Jake Friel and Will Spriggs to chip away at the Trinity Christian lead.

Mason tied the game at 48-48 with 12 minutes, 55 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer from the left corner.

Just over a minute later, the sophomore forward gave St. Ambrose its first lead of the game at 51-50 when he drilled a shot from the behind the arc on the right wing.

The teams traded leads before the Trolls opened a 62-58 lead on a basket by Jayden Bridgeman with 4:02 to play, the last field goal Trinity Christian would hit during the game.

Mason’s third 3-point basket of the game and a basket by Kieran Farrell positioned the Fighting Bees (3-9, 2-6 CCAC) to tie the game when Morrissey scored off of an offensive rebound with :51 to play.

Two free throws by Michael Wright Jr. with :24 remaining moved the Trolls (6-8, 2-6) ahead to stay against the Bees, who finished off a 36.2% shooting effort with a pair of misses in the final seconds and the team's 10th turnover of the game.

Morrissey and Mason led St. Ambrose with 15 points apiece while Spriggs scored 13 off the bench for the Bees. John Cison paced Trinity International with 22 points.