Eastern Illinois leaves Iowa looking for answers

IOWA ITEMS

Getting close: Iowa forward Kris Murray missed his fourth straight game Wednesday but is nearing a return to action.

Coach Fran McCaffery said the Hawkeyes' scoring and rebounding leader, sidelined with a lower leg injury, is now day to day.

"He's doing more and more and it is going well," McCaffery said. "Hopefully he will be back for our next game, but we'll see where we are at closer to that time."

Time off: The Hawkeyes began a holiday break following the game and the majority of players will take the time to visit family.

"Most of the guys will try to get out of here for a couple of days and that's important," McCaffery said. "With the schedule we have played, a chance to get away and spend time with the family is great. Then, they'll come back and be ready to go for the Big Ten schedule the rest of the way."

Up next: Iowa at Nebraska, Thursday, Dec. 29, 6 p.m.