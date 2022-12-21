Eastern Illinois leaves Iowa looking for answers

IOWA CITY — Filip Rebraca expects to spend time during his holiday break looking in a mirror.
Following a stunning 92-83 loss to 31-point underdog Eastern Illinois on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the Iowa forward suggests that his teammates would be wise to do the same.
“We need to take a good look in a mirror and understand what our goals are, how we need to do the things we need to do," Rebraca said.
The Hawkeyes didn’t do much of anything they needed to do as they watched the Panthers scorch the nets in the second half to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit.
A step ahead of Iowa on both ends of the court throughout much of the second half, Eastern Illinois shot 72.4% over the final 20 minutes to rally.
Getting in front of the Iowa defense in transition following long rebounds repeatedly, the Panthers feasted on dunks as they took the lead, grew it and then maintained it.
“If you play well, anything can happen," Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons said. “We’ve had our dauber down for the first part of the season. We’ve lost so many games, that’s easy to do."
The Panthers hadn’t beaten a Division I opponent until winning Saturday at IUPUI, arriving at Iowa with a 3-9 record.
Rebraca, who led the Hawkeyes with 24 points, believes he and his teammates didn’t give the Panthers the respect they deserved.
“They had a good day and we took them lightly," Rebraca said. “I think it was a combination of those two things. Against Southeast Missouri State (on Saturday), everything came to us so easy. I think we thought it would always be that way. But these guys, they’re Division I players, too. I don’t think we gave them the respect they deserved."
Things started well for Iowa.
Despite playing without starters Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery, out with a hand injury, the Hawkeyes led by as many as 14 points in the first half.
Rebraca scored 13 of his points on 6-of-8 shooting before Iowa took a 45-37 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Then things changed.
After hitting five 3-point shots in the first half, it took more than 10 minutes for Iowa to connect from behind the arc in the second half.
By then, Eastern Illinois had moved ahead to stay.
“I felt like we were getting good looks, I didn’t have any problem with the threes we took, they just didn’t drop," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
Those missed 3-pointers led to the long rebounds that allowed the Panthers to get out on the break.
In addition to hitting 21-of-29 shots in the second half, Eastern Illinois outscored Iowa 30-14 in the paint and 19-2 in fast-break baskets over the final 20 minutes.
“Instead of growing the lead from eight to 16 points to start the half, we didn’t score and they were able to get comfortable with their offense," McCaffery said. “Then, we started going a little too much one-on-one."
Seeing an opportunity, the Panthers (4-9) pounced.
A 3-point basket by Yaakema Rose Jr. gave Eastern Illinois the lead at 53-52 with 13 minutes, 24 seconds remaining.
Kinyon Hodges took over from there.
Coming off the bench to lead the Panthers with 22 points, Hodges followed a basket with a pair of steals that led to breakaway dunks that left the Hawkeyes in a 61-55 hole midway through the second half.
Six points was as close as Iowa would get over the final 10 minutes of the game, turned back by a pair of 3-pointers by Dan Luers and 11 second-half points from Caleb Donaldson.
“We showed a lot of resiliency against a good basketball team," Simmons said. “Kinyon got us started. Had a steal. Had a dunk. That really seemed to pick everybody’s energy up."
A dunk by Luers with 3:30 to go left Iowa (8-4) in an 80-67 hole and the Hawkeyes, who shot 38.3 percent for the game and hit just 7-of-33 attempts from behind the arc had no answer.
“I felt like we had been playing pretty well as a group. I would have thought we would have played better," McCaffery said.
In addition to Rebraca's third 20-plus points performance in his last four games, Payton Sandfort finished with 18 points, Tony Perkins had 15 and Patrick McCaffery had 12 to go with 13 rebounds as Iowa lost for just the sixth time in its last 89 nonconference home games.