Elledge carries Vikings to key road win

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — When the Augustana men's basketball team needed somebody to step up on Sunday, Austin Elledge moved to the forefront.

The senior guard scored 19 of Augie's final 22 points as the Vikings rallied for a 68-60 road victory over Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Bennett Court at Quandt Fieldhouse in a battle of teams that had just fallen out of the latest d3hoop.com Top 25 poll.

“Austin was just great,” Augustana coach Grey Giovanine said after his club moved to 7-3 with the non-conference victory. “That's what you hope a veteran senior can do on the road. He really rose up when his team needed it.”

Elledge, who missed time earlier in the season with a groin strain, showed he is in fine form now as he finished with a game-high 27 points in a team-high 31 minutes.

“We got him the ball late and he made free throws,” said Giovanine of Elledge's 6-for-7 night at the line. “I know that was critical.”

Augie is now 5-5 all-time vs. Stevens Point, having won four straight since losing to the Pointers in the 2015 NCAA Division III title game in Salem, Va.