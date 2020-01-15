Elledge 3 in overtime seals Vikings' upset win

“It looked good the second it left my hand,” said Elledge, who finished with 20 points and iced the victory with two free throws with :04.6 left in overtime.

Giovanine, though, was just as pleased with how Wofford set up the play that was instrumental in dropping Wheaton from the league lead and securing an important home win.

“How appropriate to have Pierson, a senior, make a drive and then an unselfish play for his senior teammate,” said the coach. "Pierson made the play and to his credit didn't force it and kicked out to a wide open Austin. He hadn't shot it great, but with the game on the line, he went up like a senior with confidence.”

Wofford was Augie's key cog just hours after he was named to the Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List. The senior finished with a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds in a game he was fired up to play.

“It was great,” said Wofford of the victory. “Everybody at Augustana knows it was these guys who knocked us out of the playoffs last year. That makes it even sweeter. But these were the league-leaders in the conference and doing this at home makes it that much better.