Elmhurst (11-3, 3-2 CCIW) at Augustana (8-8, 3-4 CCIW)

Game notes: Elmhurst comes into this contest ranked No. 13 in the latest D3hoops.com national poll. … Both teams face a quick turnaround after having played makeup games on Monday. Elmhurst returned to action for the first time in over two weeks after a COVID-19 pause and dropped an 80-76 decision at No. 3 Illinois Wesleyan after leading by 10 in the second half. Augie battled North Central but came up short, 86-82. … On Monday, Rhode (30 points) and Hooker (20) took care of a majority of Elmhurst’s scoring that included just 10 bench points — those coming from Dominic Genco (11.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and Lavon Thomas (10.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg) who have each started about half of Elmhurst’s games. … Augie’s Carr is coming off a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double in Monday’s game. He has 11 such outings this season and is on a string of five in a row. … Since returning to the court after a series of injuries and setbacks kept him out over a month, former Pleasant Valley High School prep Carter Duwa is averaging just under nine points in about 20 minutes of action per game. … Elmhurst averages 81.0 points per game and allows 68.1. The Bluejays out-rebound foes 37.9-34.2. … Augie averages 71.2 points per game, but allows 72.1. The hosts average 34.6 rebounds per game and allow 33.1.