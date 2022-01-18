Elmhurst (11-3, 3-2 CCIW) at Augustana (8-8, 3-4 CCIW)

Wednesday: Carver Center, 7 p.m.
Potential starting lineups
ELMHURST (11-3, 3-2 CCIW) – F: Jay Militello (6-4, Sr.) 9.1 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game; C: Jonathan Zapinski (6-6, Jr.) 4.8, 4.6; G: Jake Rhode (5-11, Sr.) 17.7, 4.1, Ocean Johnson (6-3, Jr.) 8.9, 3.1 & Wesley Hooker (6-2, Jr.) 10.8, 4.8.
AUGUSTANA (8-8, 3-4 CCIW) – F: Nic Giliberto (6-5, Fr.) 6.9, 2.4 & Daniel Carr (6-8, Jr.) 14.0, 12.1; G: Luke Johnson (5-11, Sr.) 11.0, 3.1, Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Jr.) 6.5, 2.4 & Nate Ortiz (6-3, Jr.) 8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg.
Series: Augie leads the all-time series 98-47, but the Bluejays have won two of the last three, including last year’s only battle (89-73).
Game notes: Elmhurst comes into this contest ranked No. 13 in the latest D3hoops.com national poll. … Both teams face a quick turnaround after having played makeup games on Monday. Elmhurst returned to action for the first time in over two weeks after a COVID-19 pause and dropped an 80-76 decision at No. 3 Illinois Wesleyan after leading by 10 in the second half. Augie battled North Central but came up short, 86-82. … On Monday, Rhode (30 points) and Hooker (20) took care of a majority of Elmhurst’s scoring that included just 10 bench points — those coming from Dominic Genco (11.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and Lavon Thomas (10.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg) who have each started about half of Elmhurst’s games. … Augie’s Carr is coming off a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double in Monday’s game. He has 11 such outings this season and is on a string of five in a row. … Since returning to the court after a series of injuries and setbacks kept him out over a month, former Pleasant Valley High School prep Carter Duwa is averaging just under nine points in about 20 minutes of action per game. … Elmhurst averages 81.0 points per game and allows 68.1. The Bluejays out-rebound foes 37.9-34.2. … Augie averages 71.2 points per game, but allows 72.1. The hosts average 34.6 rebounds per game and allow 33.1.
Augie coach Tom Jessee: “Both of us just have a day to get ready. We have to come up with a great plan (Tuesday) and sink our teeth into it on practice and get ready to compete again on Wednesday.”
