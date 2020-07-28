Emarion Ellis makes verbal commitment to Texas

Davenport high school basketball player Emarion Ellis brought an abrupt end to his recruiting process Tuesday by making a verbal commitment to the University of Texas.

The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard announced his future plans on Twitter less than a week after receiving a formal offer from the Longhorns.

Ellis averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game last season as a junior at Davenport Central. He plans to play his senior season at Davenport Assumption.

He previously had offers from only three Division I schools — Louisiana Tech, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Bryant — but had hopes of elevating his stock this summer playing for the Iowa Barnstormers on the AAU circuit.

He is the second player to commit to Texas, joining 6-9 Keeyan Itejere of Raleigh, N.C.

"I just felt that what I have at home and what I have with the Barnstormers, that is the kind of relationship I would have with Texas," Ellis said in an interview with 247Sports. "Because of that I knew that Texas was the right place for me."

Ellis also told 247Sports that he had developed a strong relationship with Texas coach Shaka Smart and that he actually wanted to attend a school that wasn’t very close to home.