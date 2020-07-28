Emarion Ellis makes verbal commitment to Texas

Davenport high school basketball player Emarion Ellis brought an abrupt end to his recruiting process Tuesday by making a verbal commitment to the University of Texas.
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard announced his future plans on Twitter less than a week after receiving a formal offer from the Longhorns.
Ellis averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game last season as a junior at Davenport Central. He plans to play his senior season at Davenport Assumption.
He previously had offers from only three Division I schools — Louisiana Tech, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Bryant — but had hopes of elevating his stock this summer playing for the Iowa Barnstormers on the AAU circuit.
He is the second player to commit to Texas, joining 6-9 Keeyan Itejere of Raleigh, N.C.
"I just felt that what I have at home and what I have with the Barnstormers, that is the kind of relationship I would have with Texas," Ellis said in an interview with 247Sports. "Because of that I knew that Texas was the right place for me."
Ellis also told 247Sports that he had developed a strong relationship with Texas coach Shaka Smart and that he actually wanted to attend a school that wasn’t very close to home.
"I wanted to go far away, so I felt that was move that was best for me," he said.
Ellis also played quarterback at Central last year, rushing for 241 yards and passing for 343 while playing only part of the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!