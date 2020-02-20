Evelyn and Pemsl come off bench to spark Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team doesn’t have much of a bench right now.
Because of injuries, the Hawkeyes really only have two substitutes who see much action and there have been nights when even those two haven’t produced very much.
Thursday wasn’t one of those nights.
Reserves Bakari Evelyn and Cordell Pemsl each had their best game of the season and Luka Garza did what he almost always does as the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes bolted out of the blocks and rolled to an 85-76 victory over No. 25 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Garza finished with 24 points — his 12th consecutive 20-point outing — to go with six rebounds and a career-high four assists, but it was those two battle-hardened understudies, Evelyn and Pemsl, who stole the spotlight.
"Those two were spectacular tonight," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "We don’t win this game without them. And they did it at both ends."
Evelyn matched his season high with 15 points, including three 3-point field goals. Pemsl was 4 for 4 from the field and finished with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals to help the Hawkeyes win their 12th straight home game.
Pemsl has been on a bit of roller coaster for the past week-and-a-half. The 6-foot-9 redshirt junior was suspended for a game last week following an arrest for driving without a valid license, but he bounced back with a strong effort Sunday at Minnesota and an even better one Thursday.
McCaffery said it seemed as though Pemsl had the same bounce in his step that he had when he was a starter in his freshman season.
"Early in the week I felt like my old self again," Pemsl admitted. "I had the confidence to shoot the ball and know that it’s going to go in. When I’m doing that, I feel like I can help the team out even more."
At one point Thursday, he made a big play and shouted "I’m back" as he ran back down the court.
"It’s not like I really lost it," he said with a smile. "It’s just been all confidence, all mental."
Evelyn, a graduate transfer from Valparaiso, has seen extensive playing time all season but seldom has made much of a mark statistically. He said it’s taken some time to settle in.
"It’s just me getting more comfortable with the system and how the guys play and how I can be effective in it," Evelyn said. "It’s just all clicking at the right time right now."
Both Pemsl and Evelyn admitted they felt more pressure to produce with third-leading scorer CJ Fredrick sidelined by a sprained ankle.
"We know we’re kind of down a few guys, we’ve got people banged up, so everybody knows they need to step up," Evelyn said.
The Hawkeyes (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) never trailed as they jumped to a 6-0 lead on 3-point field goals by Connor McCaffery and Joe Toussaint, pushed the margin to 18-3 less than six minutes into the game and made it 27-8 when Evelyn drained the first of his 3s about midway through the first half.
Ohio State (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten) was swimming upstream the rest of the night.
"That was really the story, the first five minutes," Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. "We couldn’t climb back into it. … I just didn’t think we had much bite defensively in the beginning."
The Buckeyes got the deficit down to eight points near the end of the first half, but Joe Wieskamp, who recovered from a sluggish start to score 13 points, sank a 3-pointer from the left corner just before halftime to make it 46-35.
The visitors never got that close again until the final seconds. Duane Washington Jr., who scored all of his 15 points in the final six minutes, made a 3 with 18.6 seconds left to make it a seven-point game, but Evelyn finished them off with two free throws.
Freshman E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with a career-high 17 points.
The Hawkeyes shot 55.8% from the field in the contest — 62.1% in the first half — and dropped 85 points on a team that came in allowing only 61.4 per game.
"It’s that grind-it-out time of the year," Garza said. "You better be ready for it and we grinded one out tonight."
Fredrick missed his second straight game because of a sprained right ankle, suffered a week ago Thursday at Indiana, but he may not be out much longer. McCaffery said the freshman was "fairly close" to being ready Thursday.
"He worked out hard this morning to see how he did but he was just too sore," McCaffery said. "We need him for the long haul."