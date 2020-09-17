Even with a little football, bottom line impacted

Numbers remain soft at this point, but Barta said the Iowa budget shortfall may go this fiscal year from the initally-projected $75 million to around $55 million.

“It will be better, but far from relief,’’ Barta said.

There will be additional expense in the daily rapid antigen testing that will be part of the routine for Iowa football players by the next week and for every Hawkeye in every program as they return to action.

The Big Ten is currently negotiating with companies to find the best price, but Barta indicated it will come with a “significant’’ cost that will be shared by all 14 Big Ten institutions.

Iowa is reducing expected expenses in this year’s budget by just over $22 million and Barta said all cuts, including the elimination of four sports programs and the cuts in salaries and furloughs for staff members, will remain in place despite the return of football.

The budget Iowa laid out for approval by the Regents projected a loss of $97.9 million in operating expenses for fiscal 2021, a number that will be reduced with the return of potential revenue from television and radio broadcasts and bowl participation for Big Ten teams.