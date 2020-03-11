Even without fans, Hawkeyes hope to beat Gophers again

INDIANAPOLIS — You always hear it around this time of the college basketball season when the conference tournaments roll around.
It’s really hard to beat the same team three times in a season. At least one Iowa basketball player invoked the cliché this week when it became apparent the Hawkeyes might face Minnesota on Thursday in the Big Ten tournament.
A question no one had reason to ponder until Wednesday night: How is beating a team a third time impacted by the fact that there won’t be any fans in attendance?
The Big Ten made the unprecedented decision Wednesday to not allow fans to attend the final four days of the conference tournament due to fears surrounding a possible Coronavirus epidemic. The NCAA announced earlier in the day that there would be no fans at the upcoming NCAA tournament, but it was too late to enforce that policy for the first two games of the Big Ten event.
However, when Iowa takes on Minnesota for a third time at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the only people allowed on the premises will be "student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams."
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said he and the university are in full support of the Big Ten’s decision.
"There are a lot of unknowns at this time in regard to tickets, travel, and the effect these decisions will have on a large number of fans," Barta said. "We will be communicating information to those impacted by these decisions as we receive additional details.
"The health and wellness of our coaches, staff and student-athletes, as well as our fans, is paramount, and will be at the core of all decisions moving forward."
Minnesota's players, who advanced with a 74-57 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday with actual fans watching, admitted it is going to be weird to play in a near-empty arena.
"It will be kind of like a closed scrimmage," Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis said, "but with a lot more on the line."
As for the actual game, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery isn’t buying the old tough-to-beat-someone three times adage. Nor should he.
According to a STATS LLC study conducted for NCAA Division I basketball for the years 2008-2017, teams that won the first two meetings completed the sweep 72.4% of the time.
"I think the numbers tell you that that's false, so I don't worry about that at all ...," McCaffery said earlier in the week. "We're just going to go to the next game, put a game plan together and try to win."
Iowa (20-11) defeated Minnesota 72-52 in Iowa City back on Dec. 9 and 58-55 in a much more competitive game Feb. 16 in Minneapolis.
You have free articles remaining.
Before they even knew who they were playing, the Hawkeyes felt good about their chances this week despite finishing the regular season with consecutive losses to Purdue and Illinois.
Sophomore Joe Wieskamp said he felt "refreshed" by the shift from regular season to postseason.
"We took the day off Monday, came in and shot a little bit," he said. "I freed my mind up a little bit, and I’m excited about the opportunity to play in the postseason."
Center Luka Garza, who finished the regular season by being named the Big Ten’s player of the year, said he and his teammates are "locked in."
"We can beat any team that’s put in front of us in the Big Ten," he said. "I think we’ve shown that. We have a lot of confidence coming into this tournament."
Garza added that the Hawkeyes are all about winning championships now.
"Anything less would be failure in our eyes," he said.
It won’t necessarily be easy against a Minnesota team that seemingly had the Hawkeyes beaten with five minutes to go in that February clash and which has played very well during the past week or so.
The 12th-seeded Golden Gophers (15-16) made a school-record 18 3-point field goals in a rout of Nebraska on Sunday and added 12 more 3s Wednesday against Northwestern.
"It is always hard to beat a team three times because they learn a little more every time you play them and so do you," senior forward Ryan Kriener said, echoing the cliché. "Maybe the stuff that worked the first two times isn’t going to work the third time."
He said the way the Gophers have shot the ball lately tells him it’s going to be a battle.
"If they get that going along with (Marcus) Carr doing what he does and (Daniel) Oturu, they could be really dangerous," he added.
The Hawkeyes would especially like to defeat Minnesota because it would set up a third game against Illinois, with whom they split a pair of highly contentious games this season. The second of those tussles took place just last Sunday with the Illini winning 78-76.
But McCaffery knows he and his players can’t afford to get ahead of themselves.
"It's not like you can look at Thursday by playing some guys less minutes so they're ready on Friday and Saturday," McCaffery said. "You can't do it. You have to go and try to win Thursday and then survive. And you're playing somebody really good, who is physical and big and strong and has talent and you'll do the same the next day."