Even without fans, Hawkeyes hope to beat Gophers again

"It is always hard to beat a team three times because they learn a little more every time you play them and so do you," senior forward Ryan Kriener said, echoing the cliché. "Maybe the stuff that worked the first two times isn’t going to work the third time."

He said the way the Gophers have shot the ball lately tells him it’s going to be a battle.

"If they get that going along with (Marcus) Carr doing what he does and (Daniel) Oturu, they could be really dangerous," he added.

The Hawkeyes would especially like to defeat Minnesota because it would set up a third game against Illinois, with whom they split a pair of highly contentious games this season. The second of those tussles took place just last Sunday with the Illini winning 78-76.

But McCaffery knows he and his players can’t afford to get ahead of themselves.

"It's not like you can look at Thursday by playing some guys less minutes so they're ready on Friday and Saturday," McCaffery said. "You can't do it. You have to go and try to win Thursday and then survive. And you're playing somebody really good, who is physical and big and strong and has talent and you'll do the same the next day."

