'Everyone' needs to step up for Cyclones

AMES — Iowa State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm was watching the Texas-Texas Tech game on Wednesday.

His own game against Kansas State was postponed due to COVID-19 problems within the Wildcats' program.

Prohm had one thought while watching the Longhorns and Red Raiders entertain all those who watched, “We have to get back there. We have to get back to that level.”

No. 15 Texas Tech upset No. 4 Texas thanks to some late-game heroics by Mac McClung.

Iowa State’s previous two games were against Texas and Texas Tech — the Cyclones lost both.

In fact, Iowa State has had one of the toughest stretches in college basketball to open up conference play. After a conference-opening loss to Kansas State, Iowa State lost to then-No. 8 West Virginia, No. 2 Baylor, No. 4 Texas and No. 15 Texas Tech.

Iowa State is 0-5 to start conference play for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Iowa State continues its gauntlet against No. 6 Kansas on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Who needs to step up for Iowa State to finally notch its first conference win?