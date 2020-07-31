Ex-Rock and Hawkeye Novak loved life and humor

Joel Novak was one of those pass-first point guards who never scored very many points himself.

As a basketball player at Rock Island High School and the University of Iowa, his primary job was to get the ball to his close friend, Don Nelson, who became the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader before going on to a lengthy NBA career.

However, one of Novak’s biggest assists came a half century later when he helped Nelson earn his college degree.

It was just one of the many things Nelson always will remember about Novak, who passed away last weekend at the age of 80.

“We lost a great one,’’ a somber Nelson said from his home in Maui.

“He was a true friend of mine for my entire life that I can remember, from Rock Island all the way through to now. I miss him.’’

Novak, who went on to become a revered and respected judge in Des Moines, was remembered by friends and family members this week as “one of a kind,’’ someone who was full of fun, full of jokes, and although willing to take a secondary role on the basketball court always was the center of attention in other settings.

He was the complete antithesis of what you would expect from a judicial court judge.