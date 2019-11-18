Dan Panaggio always had an eye for talent and a knack for developing it.
Panaggio started out as an assistant coach for the Quad-City Thunder of the Continental Basketball Association under his father, Mauro, then graduated to coaching the Thunder himself for nine seasons. He was a quirky, unassuming, little guy but he knew his stuff.
He won CBA titles in 1994 and 1998 and later held assistant coaching jobs at Indiana, Oklahoma and Marquette and with the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers, then served as director of pro scouting for the Phoenix Suns.
About four years ago, Panaggio founded the DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, with his brother Matt.
Last week, two of his proteges signed letters of intent with the Iowa basketball program. He figures the Hawkeyes perpetrated an absolute “steal,’’ which is a pretty strong statement coming from someone with Panaggio’s depth of experience.
Kris and Keegan Murray played their senior year last season at Cedar Rapids Prairie but they now attend Panaggio’s academy, where they are immersed daily in strength and conditioning workouts, individual skills sessions and practices, and will play 35 games with one of DME’s three post-graduate teams.
From an academic standpoint, they will get some tutoring on taking the ACT and SAT and have the option of taking some classes at the local junior college.
“But basically they’re living basketball here for the next 6 or 7 months,’’ Panaggio said.
The Murray twins haven’t been at DME that long but Panaggio said he already can tell the 6-foot-8 sons of former Iowa star Kenyon Murray are going to be some of his best proteges.
“Their starting point, particularly above the shoulders, in their head … they really are smart basketball players,’’ Panaggio said. “They really understand the game, very skillful, great kids. They’re going to have a nice career.
“Really, Iowa I think is going to be very happy with the results because these kids are good ballplayers. They’ve got high ceilings. They’re going to get a lot better.’’
Iowa hasn’t dabbled much in the prep school/sports academy market under head coach Fran McCaffery but this may open the door to recruiting more players from that sector.
About the only players the Hawkeyes have signed from prep schools in the past decade or so are Andrew Fleming, who played his final high school season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, and Gabe Olaseni, who played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.
But this is a growing trend. Almost every Big Ten school signed a player from a prep school or sports academy within the past week.
Iowa State signed three kids from institutions very similar to Panaggio’s DME. Oskaloosa’s Xavier Foster, who chose the Cyclones over the Hawkeyes, was the only ISU recruit who came out of a conventional, public high school.
Panaggio thinks the trend will continue to escalate.
DME has programs for middle school and high school players but it also has more than 30 players like the Murrays who are in their “gap year.’’ They’ve already graduated from high school but are looking to improve their games.
“A lot of our kids maybe they’re young. They graduated at 17 years old and they feel like physically they could use that extra year to mature and that’s why they come,’’ Panaggio said. “Sometimes they come because they didn’t get the offer they wanted and they want another year to develop their skills. Sometimes they have all of that in order but maybe academically they need a boost.’’
Many of his players come from overseas, seeking to land a spot on the U.S. basketball scene.
DME’s three post-graduate teams include players from Italy, Montenegro, Spain, China, Switzerland, Serbia, Israel, Belgium, Germany, South Africa, Lebanon, France and Colombia.
And also two very promising kids out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
McCaffery and assistant Kirk Speraw obviously saw the Murrays play during their days at Prairie, but they went down to Daytona Beach this fall to check out their progress. They liked everything they saw.
“They’re confident they got a couple of sleepers/steals in these two kids,’’ Panaggio said.
Joining the club: When Luka Garza scored 30 points against Oral Roberts on Friday, he became the seventh player in the 10-year Fran McCaffery era to score 30 or more in a game.
Peter Jok did it five times (all in the 2016-17 season), Devyn Marble three times, Matt Gatens twice and Jarrod Uthoff, Isaiah Moss and Jordan Bohannon once each.
Garza currently leads the Big Ten in scoring at 21.3 points per game. He also is third in rebounding and second in offensive rebounds.
Another good start: Big Ten teams were 33-13 going into Monday night’s action and five teams remained undefeated: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.