Experienced Hawkeyes brace for new experiences

Few teams in college basketball will have as much experience on their roster as Iowa will this season.

The Hawkeyes have seven players who have combined to start 350 games in their careers. Five of their top eight players have taken a redshirt year so they’ve been around a long time.

But they still will face things this season that none of them have seen before. Like playing games in almost empty arenas.

In order to get his team acclimated to that sort of atmosphere, head coach Fran McCaffery plans to have his team go through a "dress rehearsal" at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

"We'll have refs and we'll have the table set up the way it is," McCaffery said. "We'll have the benches set up the way they are for games. We'll have some crowd noise the way it's going to be. There won't be any cardboard cutouts or anything like that. Maybe that will happen down the road."

McCaffery said it’s the sort of thing he needs to do to help his players cope with the craziness created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he knows he can’t prepare them for every eventuality.