Among a field of 70 applicants, a coach with one career victory on his resume has been hired to lead the St. Ambrose women’s basketball program.

Zac Exume will begin his duties as the new coach of the Fighting Bees on Monday, less than a year after he landed his first head coaching opportunity at Thomas University, an NAIA institution in Thomasville, Ga.

Hired there in July, Exume recruited an entire roster of players just weeks before the school year started and the team went on to finish the year with a 1-25 record.

“It was a big learning experience with a program that had struggled for a long, long time,’’ Exume said. “We chose to begin by building a culture and it was a challenging year but there was a dramatic improvement from where we began.’’

St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said conversations with administrators at Thomas echoed those sentiments.

“The (athletic director) indicated that he inherited a very difficult situation and he wouldn’t hesitate to hire Zac again, that he had a plan and was in the process of rebuilding that program the right way from the ground up,’’ Holmes said.

Exume impressed the St. Ambrose selection committee, which conducted video interviews with eight candidates and brought a group of four finalists to campus.

“He came in ultra-prepared in every aspect and was well received across campus,’’ Holmes said. “We certainly had other applicants with more experience but the committee felt that he is the right coach to lead our program.’’

During a day-long visit to campus, Exume met with St. Ambrose president Amy Novak, Fighting Bees players, other members of the St. Ambrose coaching staffs and with the selection committee.

Exume wants his teams to get up and down the court with a high-tempo approach to the game.

He describes himself as “highly energetic’’ coach who wants to help position his players for success not only on the court but in life.

“I want my players to want to come back to campus nine, 10 years after they’ve earned their degrees and be proud of where they came from and the program they were part of,’’ he said.

At St. Ambrose, he replaces Krista Van Hauen who guided the Fighting Bees to 10 winning records in 13 seasons and a 241-137 record before a change was made in the program’s leadership in early February.

Unlike the challenge he took on at Thomas, Exume arrives at St. Ambrose on Monday working with a program that returns a group of three freshmen starters that included Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference freshman of the year Abby Wolter.

Exume still has some recruiting work to do, among his first priorities at St. Ambrose.

“I’ve recruited Illinois and Missouri before when I was at Cincinnati Christian and while Caitlin Clark helped put Iowa on the map these past couple of years, I’ve always had a great amount of respect for high school girls programs in Iowa and I’m looking forward to working with the coaches in the area,’’ Exume said.

A native of Delaware, Exume earned his undergraduate degree from Delaware State in 2014 and got his collegiate basketball coaching start at Miami (Ohio) when he worked as a graduate manager for the men’s basketball game between 2014-16 while working toward Master’s degree in kinesiology and health.

He worked as an assistant coach with the boys program at Talawanda High School in Oxford, Ohio in the 2015-16 season and was an assistant with the girls program at Purcell Marian High School in Cincinnati from 2019-20.

The latter came after Exume worked from 2017-19 as an assistant women’s coach with the NAIA program at Cincinnati Christian University before that institution closed.

After spending one year at Purcell Marian, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Arkansas-Monticello where his work included developing the team’s leading scorer before he was hired to become the head coach at Thomas in 2022.