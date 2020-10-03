EYE OPENERS: 50 years ago, Rocco bared his briefs

You just don’t see stuff like this in high school sports any more.
It was exactly 50 years ago this weekend that Rock Island Alleman football coach Rocco Carbone told students at a pregame pep rally that if his team defeated Davenport Central in their homecoming game that he would let them run his underwear up the flagpole along with a special victory banner they had made.
The Pioneers delivered in that Oct. 2, 1970, game, rolling past the Blue Devils 48-35.
And true to his word, Carbone handed over his under-garments for public display.
Carbone vowed in a postgame interview that he would take things a step further if his team could defeat Rock Island or Moline in big rivalry games the next two weeks.
"If we can beat either, I’ll get into those shorts and go up the flagpole with them," he said.
Unfortunately — or maybe fortunately — he didn’t need to do that.
The Pioneers lost to Rock Island 37-18 and Moline 12-0.
The colorful Carbone only coached Alleman for four seasons. Just a few years later, in 1973, he died of a heart attack at the age of 47.
The Chicago native and St. Ambrose University grad, who also served as Alleman’s dean of students, went only 9-26-1 in those four seasons but Jerry Bretag wrote in the Quad-City Times that Carbone was a fierce competitor who was probably better known for his lively sense of humor.
"If he hadn’t been a coach, ‘The Rock’ probably could have made it big as a public speaker …," Nolan Hurt added in the Rock Island Argus. "He could stand up there and fire one-liners with the best of them, and he had a fund of sports stories that was never threatened with exhaustion."
***
After a summer of relative inactivity in sports because of the pandemic, Wednesday was a pretty cool day for fans across the country.
There were eight major league baseball playoff games in one day along with Game 1 of the NBA finals. Action-starved fans were able to plop down in front of the TV and just pig out.
The only problem is that those eight baseball games took 29 hours, 43 minutes to complete, an average of 3:43 per game.
One of those games went 13 innings, but there was only one run scored so it really shouldn’t have lasted 4 hours, 39 minutes. The Yankees-Indians game went 4:50, making it the longest 9-inning MLB playoff game ever.
And that didn’t even include the 76-minute rain delay.
***
The University of Iowa basketball program received a verbal commitment Thursday from Waukee High School star Payton Sandfort, who chose the Hawkeyes over Drake, Stanford, Minnesota and Utah.
The kid missed a rare opportunity by not opting to go out west to play for Stanford. He could have become one of the few athletes ever to attend a college whose name is an anagram of his own surname.
The only other one we can find was former Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Clemons, who played at Clemson.
***
Speaking of Iowa basketball, fifth-year senior point guard Jordan Bohannon told Andy Katz in a Big Ten Network interview last week that he is fully recovered from the two hip surgeries he has undergone in the past 18 months.
"Best shape of my life right now …," Bohannon said. "I finally have two new hips so I can move around a lot better."
***
The Chicago Bears could just as easily be 0-3 as 3-0. They’ve already made a change at quarterback even though they have yet to lose a game.
If you’re looking for one reason for their turnaround, it’s probably the improved play of their offensive line.
With former Iowa star James Daniels shifting from center back to left guard, the line has been noticeably more efficient. The Bears are averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the ground, up from 3.7 a year ago when they had the 27th best rushing attack in the NFL.
When former Iowa State star David Montgomery was grinding out big gains in the second half of a victory over the Giants, he was doing most of it running right behind Daniels.
***
Doc Rivers parted ways with the Los Angeles Clippers early last week and was signed to coach the Philadelphia 76ers just a few days later.
If the timing had been different, I would have loved to see him land in Chicago. The Bulls did great by hiring Billy Donovan recently, but it would have been neat to see Doc coach in his old hometown.
