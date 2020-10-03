EYE OPENERS: 50 years ago, Rocco bared his briefs

You just don’t see stuff like this in high school sports any more.

It was exactly 50 years ago this weekend that Rock Island Alleman football coach Rocco Carbone told students at a pregame pep rally that if his team defeated Davenport Central in their homecoming game that he would let them run his underwear up the flagpole along with a special victory banner they had made.

The Pioneers delivered in that Oct. 2, 1970, game, rolling past the Blue Devils 48-35.

And true to his word, Carbone handed over his under-garments for public display.

Carbone vowed in a postgame interview that he would take things a step further if his team could defeat Rock Island or Moline in big rivalry games the next two weeks.

"If we can beat either, I’ll get into those shorts and go up the flagpole with them," he said.

Unfortunately — or maybe fortunately — he didn’t need to do that.

The Pioneers lost to Rock Island 37-18 and Moline 12-0.

The colorful Carbone only coached Alleman for four seasons. Just a few years later, in 1973, he died of a heart attack at the age of 47.