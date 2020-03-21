Eye Openers: Bears stocking up on retreads

Last season with Green Bay, he only started 10 games and caught 38 passes for 447 yards. And that was with a future Hall of Fame quarterback throwing to him. In his 10 NFL seasons, Graham has worked with Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

Whether it’s Trubisky or Foles at QB next fall, it’s going to be a big downgrade for him.

Graham actually was the highest paid tight end in the league last season at $10 million, just ahead of the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and the Redskins’ Jordan Reed. At $8 million, he would be tied for seventh on the tight end salary list with teammate Trey Burton.

Has any team ever invested so much money in such marginal tight end talent as the Bears?

Quinn might be a slightly better investment. He did have 11½ sacks in a nice bounce-back season with Dallas last fall — three more than Khalil Mack — but he’s not the player he once was and it’s not clear how he fits into the Bears’ 3-4 scheme. He has been primarily a 4-3 defensive end in the past.

Foles might not be a bad addition either. The Bears only gave up a compensatory fourth-round pick to get him, and they need someone who can step in if Trubisky flops, as almost everyone expects.