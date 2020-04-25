Eye Openers: Carius pulls off rare NCAA hat trick

They’re viewing it as a slap in the face to Aaron Rodgers, which is ridiculous. To those of us without an emotional attachment, it looks like a prudent move.

Rodgers is 36 and has two more years at roughly $34.5 million per season before the Packers could move on without the cap hit being prohibitive. He is coming off a very good year but the Packers would be foolish not to plan ahead to the day when he’s no longer so productive.

They need to start grooming a replacement and Love looks like a great candidate. He is only 21, has a huge arm and had some great moments in college, but he also has struggled with decision-making at times, indicating he needs a couple of years to develop. He will get that behind Rodgers.

It almost exactly mirrors what the Packers did in bringing in Rodgers as the eventual replacement for Brett Favre in 2005. That move worked out pretty well. This one could, too.

***

You never know how these things will work out, but it appeared the Chicago Bears did a solid job with their two second-round picks in the NFL draft.

They selected two players who were widely regarded to be first-round talents and both of them fill obvious needs.