Eye Openers: Ellis finally gets his due after Texas commitment

It’s not like Ellis just suddenly developed into a player. He was pretty good last winter when he averaged 17.8 points per game for Davenport Central and he’ll be even better this season at his new school, Assumption.

But the experts didn’t decide he was top-100 material until Texas decided.

He still is only No. 185 on the 247Sports list but until two weeks ago, they didn’t even know who he was.

Don’t be shocked if he cracks the top 60 or 70 on both lists before all of this is over.

***

If Ellis finishes in the final Rivals top 100, he will be the third Quad-Cities kid to do that in the past four years, which is unprecedented.

Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp was No. 43 in 2018 and Bettendorf’s D.J. Carton was No. 33 in 2019.

Before those guys, you need to go all the way back to 2011 to find a local player rated that high. Rock Island’s Chasson Randle was No. 78 that year.

***

The recent death of legendary Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson reminded me that I once trekked up to Lanark, Ill., to do a story on how Lou met his wife Mary there in 1954.