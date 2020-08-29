Eye Openers: Ellis finally gets his due after Texas commitment

We’ve always contended that the college basketball recruiting rankings that are put together by such websites as Rivals.com and 247Sports are based much more on the company you keep than actual ability.
Let’s face it, nobody has actually seen all these hundreds of athletes play. If they've seen any of them, it was in very small doses. The sample size is too puny to really formulate a solid opinion.
The evaluations are based much more on which teams are recruiting you.
If Kentucky, Kansas and Duke are on your short list, it’s guaranteed that you’re going to be rated among the top 50 players in the country, probably the top 20.
If your best offers are from Wofford and High Point, you’re lucky to crack the top 300.
The latest case in point: Davenport’s Emarion Ellis.
Those of us who have seen Ellis play over the past year or two knew he was a prospect. He’s 6-foot-5, extremely athletic, handles the ball well enough to play either guard position, shows signs of becoming a great shooter and seems to be a tremendous kid.
But he barely even showed up on national recruiting sites until recently.
Then he committed to the University of Texas.
Now he’s No. 94 on Rivals.
It’s not like Ellis just suddenly developed into a player. He was pretty good last winter when he averaged 17.8 points per game for Davenport Central and he’ll be even better this season at his new school, Assumption.
But the experts didn’t decide he was top-100 material until Texas decided.
He still is only No. 185 on the 247Sports list but until two weeks ago, they didn’t even know who he was.
Don’t be shocked if he cracks the top 60 or 70 on both lists before all of this is over.
***
If Ellis finishes in the final Rivals top 100, he will be the third Quad-Cities kid to do that in the past four years, which is unprecedented.
Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp was No. 43 in 2018 and Bettendorf’s D.J. Carton was No. 33 in 2019.
Before those guys, you need to go all the way back to 2011 to find a local player rated that high. Rock Island’s Chasson Randle was No. 78 that year.
***
The recent death of legendary Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson reminded me that I once trekked up to Lanark, Ill., to do a story on how Lou met his wife Mary there in 1954.
Lou somehow got a summer job at the old Green Giant vegetable plant in Lanark between his sophomore and junior years at New Mexico State.
Mary grew up in the Carroll County community and was just out of high school. She had been the homecoming queen, queen of the Firemen’s Ball, editor of the school yearbook, vice president of the senior class and a cheerleader.
Her family was suspicious and skeptical of this stranger from Okay, Okla., who suddenly started spending a lot of time around her, but they ultimately decided he was, well … OK.
Within six months they were married and they had 65 happy years together.
***
By eliminating four sports last week, the University of Iowa lopped about 35 scholarships off its athletic budget.
Under NCAA rules, women’s swimming teams are allotted a maximum of 14 scholarships with men’s swimming getting 9.9, men’s gymnastics 6.3 and men’s tennis 4.5.
That’s right, women’s swimming teams get more scholarships than their male counterparts. In order to help schools comply with Title IX statutes, it’s that way for almost all sports in NCAA Division I.
Women’s basketball teams get 15 scholarships to 13 for men. In track, it’s 18 to 12.6, soccer 14 to 9.9, tennis 8 to 4.5, volleyball 12 to 4.5, golf 6 to 4.5 and gymnastics 12 to 6.3.
Women’s softball teams get 12 scholarships while men’s baseball teams get 11.7.
I’m not sure why the women need that extra 3/10ths of a scholarship. It’s the NCAA. There’s no explanation for most of what they do.
***
Our friend Terry Sullivan pointed out that there are only six ballparks still being used in major league baseball that were built prior to 1989.
Those would be Fenway Park (1912), Wrigley Field (1914), Dodger Stadium (1962), RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland and Angel Stadium of Anaheim (both 1966) and Kansas City’s Kaufman Stadium (1973).
Sullivan, a lifelong Baltimore Orioles rooter, also pointed out that while the Texas Rangers’ new stadium was built at a cost of $1 billion, his beloved Camden Yards had a price tag of only $110 million.
We resisted the temptation to tell him what Wrigley Field cost when it was first built: $250,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!