It was a long time coming but it finally happened last week.
For the first time, we had a Quad-Cities native named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
I know what you’re saying. What about Don Nelson? The former Rock Island High School, University of Iowa and Boston Celtics player and highly successful NBA coach was inducted in 2012.
By definition, the word "native" refers to a person’s place of birth. And Nellie actually was born in Muskegon, Michigan, before growing up as a kid in this area.
What many may not realize is that long-time NBA coach Bill Fitch was born in Davenport and he was among those named as part of the newest Hall of Fame class last week.
Fitch was born here in 1934 to Dee and Lucille Fitch. Dee Fitch, who most people knew as "Doc," was a former Marine drill instructor who worked as an auto mechanic for Erdice Cadillac, located at 501 W. Fourth St., across the street from the Scott County Courthouse.
He married Lucille Hildebrand on March 28, 1931, at Davenport’s First Christian Church and they lived at 221½ E. Sixth St.
The family moved to Cedar Rapids when Bill was seven, and that’s when he embarked on a long career that began as a multi-sport athlete at Wilson High School and Coe College.
He coached both baseball and basketball at Coe and Creighton University, then served as the head basketball coach at North Dakota, Bowling Green and Minnesota before getting his shot in the NBA as the first coach of the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers in 1970.
Over the next 25 years, he also coached the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. He was the first NBA coach for both Larry Bird and Hakeem Olajuwon but his real claim to fame was his ability to take downtrodden teams and rebuild them into respectability.
Because that often took a few years, he holds the NBA record with 1,106 career losses. But he also managed win 944 games, which ranks 10th on the all-time list.
Nelson is first on that list and Phil Jackson, one of Fitch’s protégés back at North Dakota, is seventh.
***
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has come out with his early bracket projection for next year’s NCAA tournament and he has Iowa as the No. 3 seed in the East Regional.
Lunardi has the Hawkeyes playing Georgia Southern in Omaha. If they were to win that, he has them facing the winner of a game between No. 6 seed Tennessee and the winner of a play-in game between Syracuse and Georgetown.
The Hawkeyes, of course, were eliminated from the tournament by Tennessee this season and also in 2014.
The No. 1 seed in that regional in defending national champion Virginia with that next round of games taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Final Four is in Atlanta.
Just in case you wanted to book your flights now.
***
Last year a record total of 19 Big Ten players entered their names for early entry into the NBA draft pool but don’t be shocked if that record gets shattered this season.
Already in the pool are Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp and Tyler Cook, Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby, Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, Indiana’s Romeo Langford, Minnesota’s Amir Coffey, Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson, Penn State’s Lamar Stevens and Michigan’s Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis.
Others who could very well test the waters just get a handle on where they stand: Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Nick Ward, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Maryland’s Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan, Penn State’s Mike Watkins and Purdue’s Matt Haarms.
***
Interesting tweet this week from Ralph Russo, the ace college football writer for the Associated Press: "There will likely be more Iowa tight ends taken in the first round of the draft than running backs, period. That's weird and kind of cool."
***
In the first week of this baseball season, major league teams hit 481 home runs in 185 games, an average of 2.6 homers per game.
The Mariners, Dodgers and Yankees all averaged two or more homers per game all by themselves.
Thirty-four different players had an OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) higher than 1.000.
Allow me to be one of the first to say it: The ball is juiced.
***
Some Cubs fans might recall Dan Vogelbach as the farmhand that the team traded to Seattle in 2016 in the deal that brought the Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery.
In the first two weeks of this season, Vogelbach hit six home runs and had an astronomical OPS of 1.646 as a part-time player with the Mariners.
Meanwhile, Montgomery had an earned-run average of 16.88 and opposing batters had an OPS of 1.604 against him.