Eye Openers: Heartbreak emoji got a workout on Thursday

I’m guessing we set an unofficial record for most uses of the heartbroken emoji on Twitter on Thursday.
People all over the country were using it. Almost everyone involved in sports experienced heartbreak on some level that day as much of the world of sports was placed on hold, including the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament.
Some people had more reason to be heartbroken than others.
Rutgers’ basketball program seemingly had locked up its first NCAA Tournament berth in 29 years. Now the Scarlet Knights are going to need to wait one more year for that chance.
Penn State was in line for its first NCAA appearance in nine years and senior Lamar Stevens was only seven points away from becoming the Nittany Lions’ career scoring leader. There is no next season for Stevens. He ends his career No. 2 in the record books.
Bakari Evelyn came to Iowa with hopes of playing in an NCAA Tournament after being unable to get there at two other schools. He had excelled as a role player to seemingly help the Hawkeyes get there.
All of them had their hopes dashed with Thursday’s developments.
***
Upon learning that his college career had met a premature end, Evelyn tweeted: “SOLIKE... DO I GET ANOTHER YEAR OR …’’
Actually, some people have suggested that senior athletes be granted another year of eligibility since the NCAA Tournament was called off.
It’s a totally impractical idea.
Some seniors already are taking graduate level courses. So, you’re going to have them start working on a doctorate?
And how would you handle the scholarship limits? Basketball programs have already signed new recruits based on how many seniors they have leaving the program. Are you going to let them have 17 or 18 players on scholarship instead of the requisite 13?
The NCAA is going to do something to accommodate spring athletes who have their entire seasons wiped out, which is great. But it’s not going to happen for basketball players.
***
ESPN reported that the NCAA briefly considered trying to throw together an abbreviated 16-team basketball tournament.
Thankfully, they didn’t do that. It would have sent a horrible message with the rest of the sports world coming to a grinding halt. And the outcry from teams that just missed making the field would have been deafening.
***
Many media people made the long trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament only to be forced to turn around and come home without covering a game.
For most, it was a new experience.
Not me.
In 1993, Penn State had just become the 11th member of the Big Ten Conference and the Iowa basketball team was about to make its first visit to State College for a conference game. I had been dispatched there a few days early to write about Penn State and how the people there viewed the Big Ten.
Then the call came telling me that Hawkeye hero star Chris Street had been killed in a car crash back in Iowa City. The game was off. I didn’t get to see a game that time either.
***
We live in a weird world.
With no sports to bet on, the gambling industry is scrambling to give its clientele something on which to throw away its hard-earned money.
The folks at Bookmaker.eu came up with a whole batch of prop bets related to COVID-19, the stock market and president Donald Trump.
For example, you could have bet on how many times Trump would tweet on Saturday. The over-and-under was 15½.
***
ESPN is scrambling, too. On Friday night, SportsCenter showed video highlights of the Nebraska high school basketball tournament and a cricket match between Australia and New Zealand.
If they really want to fill air time, they should televise full cricket matches. Those things go on for days sometimes.
***
With the NFL Combine over, we’re starting to see a new batch of mock drafts predicting where players will be chosen in the NFL draft which is scheduled for April 23-25.
Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs clearly helped himself with his performance at the combine and is projected to go as high as No. 4 in some mock drafts.
A USA Today mock draft that covers all seven rounds has Wirfs going with the 11th overall pick to the New York Jets.
That draft has four other Hawkeyes being selected: A.J. Epenesa in the first round (No. 32 to Kansas City), Michael Ojemudia in the fifth (No. 153 to Miami), Geno Stone in the fifth (No. 178 to Denver) and Nate Stanley in the seventh (No. 236 to Tennessee).