Eye Openers: Heartbreak emoji got a workout on Thursday

I’m guessing we set an unofficial record for most uses of the heartbroken emoji on Twitter on Thursday.

People all over the country were using it. Almost everyone involved in sports experienced heartbreak on some level that day as much of the world of sports was placed on hold, including the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Some people had more reason to be heartbroken than others.

Rutgers’ basketball program seemingly had locked up its first NCAA Tournament berth in 29 years. Now the Scarlet Knights are going to need to wait one more year for that chance.

Penn State was in line for its first NCAA appearance in nine years and senior Lamar Stevens was only seven points away from becoming the Nittany Lions’ career scoring leader. There is no next season for Stevens. He ends his career No. 2 in the record books.

Bakari Evelyn came to Iowa with hopes of playing in an NCAA Tournament after being unable to get there at two other schools. He had excelled as a role player to seemingly help the Hawkeyes get there.

All of them had their hopes dashed with Thursday’s developments.

