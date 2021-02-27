Eye Openers: If we're honoring someone, how about Holbrook?

With February being Black History Month, we’ve heard a few people suggest recently that the University of Iowa football program needs to do more to honor some of the African American athletes from its distant past who blazed paths for others.
The names that mostly have been mentioned are Duke Slater, Ozzie Simmons and Calvin Jones.
Even better, how about Frank Kinney Holbrook?
That’s not a name many people know, but they should.
Holbrook didn’t earn All-American honors and go on to become a noted judge, as Slater did. He didn’t win the Outland Trophy, as Jones did in the 1950s.
But he was the first African American athlete ever at Iowa in any sport. He lettered in both football and track and field in 1895 and 1896, and really should be recognized in some way in the school’s football complex.
Born in Tipton in 1874, the son of a former slave, Holbrook became an elusive halfback and a champion sprinter. He scored 12 touchdowns in the 1896 season in an era in which games were much more low-scoring than they are now.
We’ve all heard the stories about the physical and verbal abuse that Slater absorbed on the field during his career at Iowa from 1918-21.
Can you imagine what it must have been like for Holbrook a quarter century earlier?
In 1896, the Hawkeyes were scheduled to play a game at Missouri but Mizzou alumni refused to let the game proceed if Holbrook played for Iowa. The contest ended up being played anyway but it was a very rough battle with almost all of Iowa’s players — not just Holbrook — being the targets of cheap shots.
According to reports in the Iowa student newspaper, the Vidette, Missouri fans arrived carrying clubs and other weapons, showered Holbrook with abuse and made threatening gestures throughout the game, frequently shouting "kill him."
Iowa won the game anyway, 12-0, with Holbrook scoring one of the two touchdowns.
After his football career, Holbrook became a blacksmith, moved to Muscatine and eventually settled in the Los Angeles area. He died at the age of 42 in 1916.
Iowa already has erected a display behind the north end zone to honor Slater and it certainly would be appropriate to do something for Simmons and/or Jones, too.
But don’t leave out Holbrook. He blazed a difficult and demanding trail before any of those other players were born.
***
Moline’s John Morrow didn’t let a little pandemic keep him from doing his thing for charity, just as he does every year.
On his 69th birthday, on Jan. 6, Morrow did 1,000 pushups, 1,000 sit-ups and 1,000 leg lifts to raise $5,000, which was distributed to three different local charities. He did the pushups on his knuckles on bricks because doing it the conventional way would, you know, just be too easy.
Morrow wasn’t able to make it a public event, as he typically does, but it was shown on Facebook Live, which allowed viewers in places such as Germany and Sweden to tune in and watch.
***
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said last week that he would be willing to accept a trade if it was to one of four teams: The Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and — wait for it — Chicago Bears.
So, let’s see, the last time the Bears had a QB as good as Russell Wilson was … well, probably never.
Maybe Sid Luckman, but that was about 75 years ago.
***
If it feels as though you see the same officials doing college basketball games over and over, it’s because … well, you sort of do.
We’re about three months into the season and according to the website natstat.com, there are 42 officials nationwide who have officiated at least 40 games this season and more than a dozen who have done 50 or more.
Do the math. Those refs are averaging about four games per week. If you factor in the amount of travel they need to do between games, they’re going almost nonstop during the winter months.
The national leader is Gerry Pollard, who officiates games in a wide variety of conferences. Going into this weekend, he had worked 63 games this season.
Among officials who work largely in the Big Ten, the busiest guys are Fran McCaffery’s favorite, Paul Szelc (52 games), Bob Boroski (51) and Iowa City native D.J. Carstensen (50).