Eye Openers: Iowa transfers found success elsewhere

The Iowa basketball program brought in five high school players in its 2015 recruiting class and none of them made it to the end of their careers with the Hawkeyes.
But at least three of them had reasonably satisfying conclusions to their careers in others places during the past season.
Or at least as satisfying as a season can be when it’s cut short by a nationwide pandemic.
Isaiah Moss went out as a big winner at Kansas, Andrew Fleming started 31 games for Lipscomb University and Christian Williams carved out a niche for himself as an elite defender at Indiana State.
Moss started only nine games for No. 1-ranked Kansas after starting the last 96 games of his Iowa career but he was an important cog for a Jayhawks team that would have been one of the favorites to win the NCAA tournament.
"It was a great experience, some of the best experiences I had in college on and off the court," Moss said about a week before the season was abruptly terminated
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 38.7% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 91.2% from the free throw line.
"I came here to win ...," he said. "I got what I was looking for."
Fleming, the most highly rated member of that 2015 recruiting class, spent the last three years of his career playing for Lipscomb in his hometown of Nashville. He helped the Bison go 16-16 this season, win 68 games over three years and reach the finals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament each year.
On Twitter, he described it as "the best three years of my life."
Fleming averaged 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds as a senior and saved some of his best work until the end. In the semifinals of the A-Sun tournament, he scored 26 points on 12-for-16 shooting and made the game-winning basket with three seconds remaining in a victory over North Florida. He ended up making the all-tournament team.
Williams started 15 of 28 games and made the Missouri Valley Conference’s all-defensive team while helping Indiana State go 18-12 this season. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game and was second on the team in both assists and steals.
A fourth member of the class of 2015 wrapped up his college days in a different sport. Ahmad Wagner was a starting wide receiver for the Kentucky football team last fall, catching 15 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
The fifth high school recruit in the 2015 crop, Brandon Hutton, finished his career at Northwestern State last year.
You have free articles remaining.
***
As I was watching reruns of the 2016 World Series on the MLB Network last week — hey, we can’t go completely cold turkey on sports — I was reminded of how large a role Addison Russell played in the Cubs’ championship.
There was a huge grand slam in Game 6 following a couple of home runs in the NCLS along with some great defense. I remember thinking the Cubs had themselves an All-Star caliber shortstop for the next 10 years or so.
Here we are 3½ years later and Russell isn’t even on a major league roster. He remains a free agent after being released by the Cubs in early December.
***
News outlets of every kind around the country are scrambling to fill air time and space in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but ESPN’s family of networks really seems to be scraping bottom.
Regular ESPN is pretty much just one SportsCenter after another, interrupted only by an occasional talk show.
And on ESPNEWS this week you’ll be able to see reruns of the World Axe Throwing League, the ACL College Cornhole Championships and the Slippery Stairs College Tour.
***
There was a spirited debate on social media last week when the Associated Press dared to name Dayton’s Obi Toppin as its college basketball national player of the year over Iowa’s Luka Garza, who already had won five similar awards.
One of the shortest but most salient responses came from Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-2 Washington D.C. high school star who is signed to play for Michigan.
Dickinson tweeted: “So 24 and 10 in the Big 10 isn’t better than 20 and 7 in the A10?’’
***
An intriguing idea was put forth by ESPN’s Adam Shefter the other day: He proposed that the NFL spread its seven-round draft over an entire week, holding one round every night.
If they did it this year, it probably would get decent television ratings even though fans don’t generally care too much about the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.
But when the alternatives are axe-throwing, cornhole and slippery stairs, they’d probably be riveted to those later rounds.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!