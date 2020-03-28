Eye Openers: Iowa transfers found success elsewhere

The Iowa basketball program brought in five high school players in its 2015 recruiting class and none of them made it to the end of their careers with the Hawkeyes.

But at least three of them had reasonably satisfying conclusions to their careers in others places during the past season.

Or at least as satisfying as a season can be when it’s cut short by a nationwide pandemic.

Isaiah Moss went out as a big winner at Kansas, Andrew Fleming started 31 games for Lipscomb University and Christian Williams carved out a niche for himself as an elite defender at Indiana State.

Moss started only nine games for No. 1-ranked Kansas after starting the last 96 games of his Iowa career but he was an important cog for a Jayhawks team that would have been one of the favorites to win the NCAA tournament.

"It was a great experience, some of the best experiences I had in college on and off the court," Moss said about a week before the season was abruptly terminated

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 38.7% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 91.2% from the free throw line.

"I came here to win ...," he said. "I got what I was looking for."