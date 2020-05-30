Eye Openers: Maybe a good time for Hawkeyes to resume playing Drake and UNI?

The Hawkeyes really should be playing the Panthers and/or Bulldogs anyway, even if it means suffering a semi-embarrassing defeat every now and then.

They used to play both of them every year before the advent of the Hy-Vee Big Four Classic in Des Moines. Last season, the Big Four event went away and they didn’t play either one for the first time in 35 years and only the second time in the past 55 years.

It may be too late to arrange this for next season, although basketball schedules aren’t set up years in advance, as they are for football.

But the cost-cutting measures figure to extend far beyond this year.

Maybe it’s something they will consider.

We can hope.

***

Every year Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell gives his players a new book to read and uses it as a way to impart lessons to his players throughout the season.

He said last week that he hasn’t selected this year’s book yet but indicated it was likely to be one of two bestsellers, both of which have decidedly Zen overtones.