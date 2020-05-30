Eye Openers: Maybe a good time for Hawkeyes to resume playing Drake and UNI?

If you’re like me, you’re constantly searching for silver linings amidst this whole COVID-19 thing.
It’s not easy. We have school being canceled, most of the sports world being put on hold, pro golf tournaments being canceled, big running events being held on a virtual basis.
But here is one: Maybe this will nudge the Iowa basketball program toward reviving its now dormant series against in-state foes Drake and Northern Iowa.
Maybe. Maybe not.
But we can hope.
Here is how that could happen: The onset of COVID-19 has prompted millions of dollars in lost revenue for NCAA Division I programs, and they now are scrambling to cut costs.
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, for example, has mandated that it will not schedule any more road basketball games that require trips of more than 150 miles or an overnight stay.
Many other schools are adopting similar strategies.
So, let’s see, who is there within 150 miles that the Hawkeyes could play?
Power-5 programs such as Iowa play very few road non-conference games anyway, but instead of paying a 6-figure guarantee to entice Cal Poly, Delaware State or Bryant to come to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, they could get Drake or UNI to come in for much less.
The Hawkeyes really should be playing the Panthers and/or Bulldogs anyway, even if it means suffering a semi-embarrassing defeat every now and then.
They used to play both of them every year before the advent of the Hy-Vee Big Four Classic in Des Moines. Last season, the Big Four event went away and they didn’t play either one for the first time in 35 years and only the second time in the past 55 years.
It may be too late to arrange this for next season, although basketball schedules aren’t set up years in advance, as they are for football.
But the cost-cutting measures figure to extend far beyond this year.
Maybe it’s something they will consider.
We can hope.
***
Every year Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell gives his players a new book to read and uses it as a way to impart lessons to his players throughout the season.
He said last week that he hasn’t selected this year’s book yet but indicated it was likely to be one of two bestsellers, both of which have decidedly Zen overtones.
One possibility is "Stillness is the Key," a New York Times No. 1 bestseller by Ryan Holiday that "draws on timeless Stoic and Buddhist philosophy to show why slowing down is the secret weapon for those charging ahead."
The other option is a 2009 book written by former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson titled "Sacred Hoops: Spiritual Lessons of a Hardwood Warrior."
***
Former Quad-City Times sportswriter Scott Sailor, who has filled a wide variety of jobs with the Iowa Cubs for more than 20 years, gave himself a new title in the latest edition of the Baseball America directory.
As the perpetually droll Sailor explained on Twitter last week, he has billed himself in the past as Communications Czar, Director of Stuff, Director of Audience Engagement, Director of Consumer Experience, Director of Non-Revenue Sponsorship and Managing Editor.
His new title: Director of Miscellaneous Endeavors.
I actually prefer Director of Stuff, but this will do.
***
CBS Sports updated its power rankings of the best Big Ten football coaches and the list hasn’t changed drastically from the past.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is still listed above Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, Minnesota’s PJ Fleck and Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, all of whom likely would be above Harbaugh on our list.
Harbaugh is third behind Penn State’s James Franklin and Ohio State’s Ryan Day with Ferentz fourth, Fleck fifth and Chryst much too far down the list at No. 6.
Illinois’ Lovie Smith, by the way, is 12th, just ahead of new Michigan State coach Mel Tucker and Maryland’s Mike Locksley.
***
Peter Panacy, writing for a website called Ninernoise.com, produced a list of five former San Francisco 49ers players who current coach Kyle Shanahan would love to have on his team this season. He was careful not to select ex-Niners who are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
No. 1 on his list was Davenport’s Roger Craig, who we all know really should be in the Hall of Fame.
