EYE OPENERS: NFL should permanently eliminate preseason games

They averaged 5.66 penalties per game for 55.34 yards in the 16 openers. The regular season averages for the 2019 season: 6.69 penalties, 56.76 yards.

The games were actually cleaner and more error-free than when they had a four-game preseason.

If anyone looked a little rusty last week, it might have been the officials. There were a few glaringly bad pass interference calls or no-calls, including one that might have cost Dallas a chance to win on Monday night.

So, maybe they have each team play just one preseason game in future seasons, just to let the officials get ready.

The players don’t appear to need it.

***

Only old guys like me would remember this, but NFL teams used to play six preseason games instead of the current four.

When the league increased the regular season from 14 games to 16 in 1978, it trimmed two preseason games.

There now is talk of upping the regular season to 17 games, which is all the more reason to reduce or even eliminate the preseason.

***