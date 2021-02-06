Eye Openers: Q-C continues to crank out basketball talent

The Quad-Cities seems to have grown over the past decade or so as a producer of men’s basketball talent for NCAA Division I schools.
And that’s the case again this year. There are at least nine Q-C kids competing at the D-I level. (That’s assuming we didn’t overlook someone.)
Nine from a metro area of roughly 380,000 is pretty good. The Chicago area has a reputation for producing tons of basketball talent but if you extrapolate that same ratio to Chicago — with an estimated metro population of 9.5 million — there would need to be 225 current Division I players from the Windy City and its surrounding area. I don’t think there are that many.
And the nine from the Q-C don’t lack for quality. Six of them have started almost every game this season.
Two are on late-season watch lists for national awards. They have combined to win five conference player of the week awards.
One leads his league in scoring. Another leads a power-packed conference in blocked shots.
Three already have surpassed 1,000 career points and another one is getting close.
The list:
Tytan Anderson (North Scott), Northern Iowa: The freshman missed a big chunk of the season after undergoing knee surgery in November but returned to the court last week and made an immediate impact. In his second game, he collected 8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals while playing 23 minutes.
Michael Baer (Bettendorf), Iowa: The walk-on has played in four games this season, 17 in his career.
Deonte Billups (Moline), Purdue Fort Wayne: He has started all 15 games for the Mastodons and is averaging 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Will Carius (Pleasant Valley), Western Illinois: After playing previously at D-II Northern Michigan and D-III Monmouth College, he has started all 15 games this season and is averaging a team-leading 13.9 points per game along with 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.0% from 3-point range. Last week he scored 34 points against North Dakota State, the ninth highest single-game total in WIU history.
DJ Carton (Bettendorf), Marquette: After transferring from Ohio State, he has started 15 of 18 games and leads the team in assists and steals. He also has averaged 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Isaiah Rivera (Geneseo), Colorado State: He has played in all 16 games as a freshman, starting one of them. His current scoring average is 3.1.
Liam Robbins (Assumption), Minnesota: The Drake transfer has been named Big Ten player of the week twice, leading the league in blocked shots while averaging 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Only a junior, he could join the 1,000-point club before the season is over. He currently is at 837.
Isaiah Ross (Davenport West), Iona: He leads the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring (22.3), field goal percentage and 3-point field goals per game and is playing 36.3 minutes per game. He has been the MAAC player of week three times.
Joe Wieskamp (Muscatine), Iowa: The junior has started all 84 games in his career and recently went over 1,000 points for his career. He is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the nation’s eighth-ranked team.
***
I’m thinking if you put together a team with Robbins at center, Wieskamp and Carius at the forwards, Carton and Ross in the backcourt and Billups, Anderson, Rivera and Baer off the bench, that team at least makes the NCAA tournament.
***
Why do I expect to hear any day now that the Cardinals have traded a sack of cracked bats and a sore-armed relief pitcher for Mike Trout?
Their recent deal to get Nolen Arenado from Colorado was their biggest heist since they stole Lou Brock from the Cubs in 1964.
***
The annual Pro Bowl is one of the least compelling sports events of any year although it still manages to draw 8 to 10 million television viewers most years.
This year, they did a virtual Pro Bowl with current players, former players, rappers and race car drivers playing a video game. Viewership dropped to 2 million.
So, what can we conclude from this? It means about 2 million people must have been really, really bored last Sunday.
***
The NCAA last week canceled all D-III winter sports championships for this year, citing “low participation numbers among member schools’’ as the reason.
Sure. Whatever you say. It couldn’t have anything to do with the fact that the D-III championships don’t produce gobs of television revenue, as some D-I events do.