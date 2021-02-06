Eye Openers: Q-C continues to crank out basketball talent

The Quad-Cities seems to have grown over the past decade or so as a producer of men’s basketball talent for NCAA Division I schools.

And that’s the case again this year. There are at least nine Q-C kids competing at the D-I level. (That’s assuming we didn’t overlook someone.)

Nine from a metro area of roughly 380,000 is pretty good. The Chicago area has a reputation for producing tons of basketball talent but if you extrapolate that same ratio to Chicago — with an estimated metro population of 9.5 million — there would need to be 225 current Division I players from the Windy City and its surrounding area. I don’t think there are that many.

And the nine from the Q-C don’t lack for quality. Six of them have started almost every game this season.

Two are on late-season watch lists for national awards. They have combined to win five conference player of the week awards.

One leads his league in scoring. Another leads a power-packed conference in blocked shots.

Three already have surpassed 1,000 career points and another one is getting close.

The list: