Eye Openers: The Washington Redtails? Or how about Devil Cats?

You probably heard that Washington’s NFL team finally succumbed to pressure from Native American activists last week and pitched its 87-year-old nickname into the trash.

No more Redskins.

The big question now is: What will they call the team instead? The start of the NFL season — if there is a season — is only 7½ weeks away so they probably need to come up with something soon.

Davenport’s Terry Sullivan has been a Redskins fan since 1954 and although he said he wasn’t that attached to the old name, he felt a tinge of sadness when it went away. He seemingly will be more upset if the team alters its color scheme. He became a fan because he had a couple of trading cards when he was a kid and he liked the hue of the uniforms.

The retired teacher really isn’t sure what he wants the new name to be.

“I hope they don't pick Senators,’’ Sullivan said. “I would like a cat name like Catamount but that will not happen.’’

According to oddsmakers, the betting favorite is Redtails at 3 to 1. It’s a reference to the nickname of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American pilots during World War II who painted the tails of their P-51 fighter jets red.