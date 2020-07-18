Eye Openers: The Washington Redtails? Or how about Devil Cats?

You probably heard that Washington’s NFL team finally succumbed to pressure from Native American activists last week and pitched its 87-year-old nickname into the trash.
No more Redskins.
The big question now is: What will they call the team instead? The start of the NFL season — if there is a season — is only 7½ weeks away so they probably need to come up with something soon.
Davenport’s Terry Sullivan has been a Redskins fan since 1954 and although he said he wasn’t that attached to the old name, he felt a tinge of sadness when it went away. He seemingly will be more upset if the team alters its color scheme. He became a fan because he had a couple of trading cards when he was a kid and he liked the hue of the uniforms.
The retired teacher really isn’t sure what he wants the new name to be.
“I hope they don't pick Senators,’’ Sullivan said. “I would like a cat name like Catamount but that will not happen.’’
According to oddsmakers, the betting favorite is Redtails at 3 to 1. It’s a reference to the nickname of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American pilots during World War II who painted the tails of their P-51 fighter jets red.
Many have said it would be nice if a team representing the nation’s capital had a military-related name. Redtails fits.
Some of the other names listed by the oddsmakers aren’t as good: Generals is 4 to 1, Presidents 5 to 1, Lincolns 6 to 1, Veterans 8 to 1, Capitols 9 to 1, Americans 10 to 1, Memorials 10 to 1 and Monuments 10 to 1.
The Generals nickname is used by the basketball team that loses to the Harlem Globetrotters in exhibition games a few hundred times a year. That would be an awful choice.
Capitols would be pretty confusing since the city’s NHL team is the Capitals.
Other suggestions have included Pigskins and Red Wolves.
With Pigskins, adoring fans could still call them the Skins and the team once had a legendary offensive line known as the Hogs. In light of the flurry of sexual harassment charges against the franchise this week, Wolves is probably the last thing you’d want to call the team.
For people like Terry Sullivan who favor a cat-related name, how about the Devil Cats? People then could just call them the Washington DCs.
***
Major league baseball’s Cleveland Indians also are at least studying the idea of changing their name and there already are betting odds there, too.
Spiders is listed as the favorite, followed by Naps, Guardians, Buckeyes, Dobys, Wild Things, Blue Sox, Rocks, Cuyahogas, Crows, Rockers, Unions, Fellers and Great Lakers.
Spiders was the name used by Cleveland when it played in the National League from 1889 to 1899 and the current franchise generally was known as the Naps — after Hall of Fame second baseman Napoleon Lajoie — from 1904 to 1914 before settling on Indians in 1915.
***
Iowa basketball player Luka Garza said he will wait until August 2 to make a decision about whether or not he will stay in the NBA draft or return to college.
Very smart. There is so much uncertainty right now about whether or not there will be a college basketball season or an NBA season or any season at all. Any player who doesn’t wait until the last minute to make his draft decision probably is making a mistake. The deadline is August 3.
Garza reportedly has a big offer on the table to play basketball in Europe, where the COVID-19 pandemic is being handled more efficiently. That may be his best bet to play basketball somewhere in 2020-21.
***
Former Iowa basketball player Glen Worley was hired Friday as an assistant coach at Nevada, where he will be reunited with his old Hawkeyes coach, Steve Alford.
Worley had a decent career at Iowa from 2000-2004, averaging 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, but he etched his name in the record books in other ways. He is believed to hold Iowa’s school records for fouls in a season (129) and career (453) and most times fouling out in a season (12) and career (32).
Since 1968, when they began keeping track of these things, only one other Iowa player has been disqualified on fouls more than 14 times in their career. Kevin Kunnert (1971-73) did it 24 times.
***
Some might remember Kane as the 7-foot, 320-pound WWE superstar who romped and stomped around the ring wearing a red and black mask for many years.
Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, is now the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, where the Board of Health voted recently on whether or not to require the wearing of masks during the pandemic.
The vote was 7 to 1 in favor of masks. Kane was the one dissenting vote.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!