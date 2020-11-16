Fahey inks three difference-makers

University of Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey is slowly building a basketball roster with the talent to compete with other Big Ten Conference foes.
Trying to build a program that suffers from a lack of interest and no tradition has been tough, but Fahey is figuring it out.
Fahey made a few changes to her coaching staff, adding former Marquette University men's basketball standout Scott Merritt. He comes to Illinois after a six-year stint as an assistant coach at his alma mater.
Also new to the staff is Vernette Skeete, who also coached at Marquette and Miami.
The 2021 recruiting class is led by Adalia McKenzie of Brooklyn Park, Minn. The 5-foot-10 guard is ranked by Girl's Prep Hoops as a top recruit in the state of Minnesota. ASGR Basketball ranks her as the No. 44 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. She is also the leading candidate for Ms. Basketball in the state.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Adalia McKenzie to our Illini family," Fahey said. "Adalia has a level of competitiveness and tenacity on defense that make her a tough adversary. Her ability to score at a high level, an explosive first step and her versatility make her an extremely valuable addition to our team. Adalia is the perfect fit for the future of our program, both on and off the court."
Keanna Rembert, of Raleigh, N.C., is a 6-foot-2 forward who many believe is one of the top 5 most underrated players in the country. Rembert is ranked as the 91st overall recruit by BlueStar and No. 130 overall by ASGR in the 2021 class.
"I committed to the University of Illinois because I believe that I will develop, academically and athletically, to achieve the goals I have for myself," Rembert said. "I wanted to go to a school where I could help make history and I believe I can do that at Illinois. I will get a great education at a top academic school and will have the support I need, both on and off the court, from the coaching staff. I am extremely excited for the future and to play for Coach Fahey."
Jayla Oden is a three-star recruit by ESPN from Owings Mills, Md. PrepGirlHoops.com rated the 5-9 dynamo as the No. 6 recruit in the state of Maryland, including the state's top point guard prospect.
"Jayla Oden is an impressive addition to our roster; she is an explosive guard with great vision and an uncanny ability to break presses," Fahey said. "She is an exceptional student and athlete that is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed, on and off the court.
"Jayla's work ethic translates to stops on defense and baskets on offense. We are ecstatic that Jayla will be joining our family at Illinois."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!