Fahey inks three difference-makers

Keanna Rembert, of Raleigh, N.C., is a 6-foot-2 forward who many believe is one of the top 5 most underrated players in the country. Rembert is ranked as the 91st overall recruit by BlueStar and No. 130 overall by ASGR in the 2021 class.

"I committed to the University of Illinois because I believe that I will develop, academically and athletically, to achieve the goals I have for myself," Rembert said. "I wanted to go to a school where I could help make history and I believe I can do that at Illinois. I will get a great education at a top academic school and will have the support I need, both on and off the court, from the coaching staff. I am extremely excited for the future and to play for Coach Fahey."

Jayla Oden is a three-star recruit by ESPN from Owings Mills, Md. PrepGirlHoops.com rated the 5-9 dynamo as the No. 6 recruit in the state of Maryland, including the state's top point guard prospect.

"Jayla Oden is an impressive addition to our roster; she is an explosive guard with great vision and an uncanny ability to break presses," Fahey said. "She is an exceptional student and athlete that is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed, on and off the court.

"Jayla's work ethic translates to stops on defense and baskets on offense. We are ecstatic that Jayla will be joining our family at Illinois."

