Fast start fuels Hawkeye rout over Nittany Lions

IOWA CITY — On second thought, an 11:30 a.m. tipoff wasn’t so bad after all.

“If we’re going to play like that, I’ll take 11:30 for every game," guard Caitlin Clark said following 12th-ranked Iowa’s 108-67 women’s basketball rout of Penn State on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes treated a crowd of 12,436 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to a nearly perfect start.

Iowa scored on its first seven possessions and recorded 13 assists on its 15 baskets in the first quarter to seize control 34-15 in a game that was never in doubt.

The Hawkeyes shot 75% in the opening quarter, settling for a 15-of-20 start from the field even after missing its final three attempts.

“That first quarter, we took control soundly, set the tempo offensively, defensively," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “I thought we brought unbelievable energy."

And there wasn’t a thing the overwhelmed Nittany Lions could do to stop it.

Was it a perfect start?

“Almost," Bluder said. “When you shoot 75 percent from the field, it doesn’t get a lot better than that. We did a great job against the press, five turnovers in the first half. It was as good of a job as I’ve seen."

Iowa grew its lead to 57-29 by halftime and was still shooting 58% from the field by the time it opened the 83-45 margin it carried into the final quarter of its seventh straight victory at home.

Overall, the Hawkeyes collected 26 assists on 36 baskets while shooting 54.5% for the game.

Iowa led by as many as 45 points, growing its margin to 106-61 following a Taylor McCabe 3-point basket with 2 minutes, 16 seconds remaining.

Bluder appreciated that her team continued to play a solid overall game despite the margin.

“We talked about that at the half, the need to keep focused for 20 more minutes and we did a good job with that," Bluder said.

Iowa defended as well.

Gabbie Marshall drew the task of defending Makenna Marisa and she held the Nittany Lions’ scoring leader to a season-low five points on 2-of-13 shooting, well below her season average of 18.4.

“The way she played defense was incredible today," Clark said. “Marisa is one of the best players in our conference. … When you can shut her down, it makes their life pretty hard and that kind of defense helped us get going in transition. We also shot the ball really well, which helps, too."

Only two Hawkeyes — McKenna Warnock and Clark — played more than 23 minutes in the lopsided matchup that saw five Iowa players score in double figures and 12 contribute to Iowa’s third 100-point offensive performance in its last four games against Penn State.

“I don’t think we’re a team that you want to zone," Clark said.

The Nittany Lions (11-7, 2-5 Big Ten) weren’t in much of a position to debate.

Two Hawkeyes (14-4, 6-1) collected double-doubles.

Clark, who became the 13th Big Ten player to record 600 assists during the game, led Iowa with 27 points and 10 assists to go with seven rebounds while Warnock finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Monika Czinano scored half of her 20 points in the opening quarter and then scored six more during an 8-0 run that opened the second half, growing Iowa’s lead to 65-29 less than two minutes into the third quarter.

Sydney Affolter and Hannah Stuelke reached double figures as well, helping Iowa to a 42-22 advantage in bench points by scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively. The pair combined to hit nine of the 11 shots they attempted.

“You have to be ready to go when you get in the game," Affolter said. “You have to be prepared."

Iowa certainly was prepared for what Penn State attempted to dish out.

“To shoot the way we did, to have 26 assists and 11 turnovers, that’s fun basketball," Bluder said. “I felt like we did a great job of finding each other, pushing the ball in transition and running the floor well to give ourselves pretty high-percentage shots. It was just a fun day."