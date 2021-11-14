Fast-starting Hawkeyes handle Panthers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A fast start helped the Iowa women’s basketball team make itself at home on the road Sunday.
The ninth-ranked Hawkeyes held Northern Iowa without a point over a four-and-a-half minute stretch midway through the first quarter, building a 24-6 lead that led Iowa to an 82-61 victory at the McLeod Center.
“I felt like we really took charge of the game in the first quarter. Our defense did a nice job of setting a tone,’’ Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder said in a Learfield Sports postgame interview.
Playing away from home for the first time in three games this season, Bluder liked the way her team handled itself in an arena where Iowa lost by 22 points two years ago.
Iowa limited UNI to 32.3% shooting for the game, the third opponent the Hawkeyes have held below 32%.
“In order to be able to compete and beat Iowa, you have to be able to score. I thought we left a lot of buckets out there,’’ UNI coach Tanya Warren said.
Bluder believed Iowa needed that type of defensive effort because she felt the Hawkeyes’ offense lacked the flow it had shown in its first two outings.
The Panthers may have contributed to that, the first team not to attempt to defend Iowa with a zone this season.
“I didn’t feel we were as sharp on offense as we had been, 15 assists on 30 baskets and we didn’t flow into our offense the way we had been,’’ Bluder said. “The way they defended us, it was the first time we went up against that this season.’’
Caitlin Clark led three Hawkeyes in double figures with her first double-double of the season. The sophomore scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in addition to leading Iowa with seven assists.
“I thought we played well, for this being our first instate game. It was a different experience,’’ Clark said.
Her work was complemented by a 17-point game from McKenna Warnock and 16 points from Monika Czinano.
Warnock scored nine of her points in the first quarter as Iowa built an 18-point lead before Kam Finley pulled the Panthers within 24-9 after one quarter, knocking down a 3-point basket with 1 minute, 38 seconds remaining in the first.
Iowa maintained a 41-24 lead at halftime before UNI used a basket from Maya McDermott from behind the arc to cut the Hawkeye margin to 57-44 heading into the final quarter.
“I’m very pleased and proud of how we fought to get ourselves back in it,’’ Warren said. “But then again, we would shoot ourselves in the foot. … Every time we had an opportunity to get it close to single digits, we would turn it over or have a missed shot.’’
A pair of free throws by former North Scott prep Grace Boffeli and 3-pointer by Nicole Kroeger kept UNI within 13 points just over a minute into the fourth quarter, before back-to-back threes by Gabbie Marshall and Clark allowed Iowa to regain a 68-49 lead with 8:15 to play.
Iowa shot 44.8% for the game and Bluder expected a more efficient outing.
“We scored 82 points, but I know we can shoot better. I know we can work for better shots. And, I know we can play better offensively than we did,’’ Bluder said. “We have some work to do.’’
Finley and McDermott led Northern Iowa (1-1) with 17 and 14 points respectively.
The Panthers’ scoring leader in a season-opening win at St. Louis, senior point guard Karli Rucker from North Scott, finished with just two points and Boffeli added four.