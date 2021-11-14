Fast-starting Hawkeyes handle Panthers

“I didn’t feel we were as sharp on offense as we had been, 15 assists on 30 baskets and we didn’t flow into our offense the way we had been,’’ Bluder said. “The way they defended us, it was the first time we went up against that this season.’’

Caitlin Clark led three Hawkeyes in double figures with her first double-double of the season. The sophomore scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in addition to leading Iowa with seven assists.

“I thought we played well, for this being our first instate game. It was a different experience,’’ Clark said.

Her work was complemented by a 17-point game from McKenna Warnock and 16 points from Monika Czinano.

Warnock scored nine of her points in the first quarter as Iowa built an 18-point lead before Kam Finley pulled the Panthers within 24-9 after one quarter, knocking down a 3-point basket with 1 minute, 38 seconds remaining in the first.

Iowa maintained a 41-24 lead at halftime before UNI used a basket from Maya McDermott from behind the arc to cut the Hawkeye margin to 57-44 heading into the final quarter.