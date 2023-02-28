BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A healthy start changed the outcome for the University of Iowa basketball team that was sick and tired of losing on the road.

The Hawkeyes left last week’s road losses at Northwestern and Wisconsin in the rearview mirror Tuesday night, racing to a 90-68 Big Ten Conference victory at 15th-ranked Indiana.

"We’ve lost a few games on the road lately and we knew that had to change," guard Tony Perkins said in a Learfield Sports postgame interview. "We came in here, followed the game plan and got the win."

The victory at the Assembly Hall moved Iowa (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) into a tie for fourth place in the league standings with the Hoosiers and with a win in Sunday’s home finale against Nebraska, the Hawkeyes will secure no lower than a fourth seed for next week’s Big Ten tourney and earn the double-bye that accompanies a top-four finish.

Iowa helped itself in a number of ways to complete a season sweep of Indiana. But from the perspective of coach Fran McCaffery it was the quick start that positioned the Hawkeyes for the dominating performance.

"That’s the most important thing on the road," McCaffery said. "You’re in a hostile environment and getting off to a good start makes all the difference."

Kris Murray buried a pair of 3-point shots in the first 1 minute, 12 seconds of the game, fueling a 55.6% effort from the field and an ever hotter touch from 3-point range, where the Hawkeyes shot 56.5% for the game.

Iowa recorded assists on 19 of its 30 baskets and went 13 of 23 from behind the arc.

"The thing that pleases me most about this was how we played as a team," Perkins said. "My stats were good, but I’m more excited about how the team played. That was our goal, to come here, follow the game plan and stick to it. We did that."

The Hawkeyes complemented their hot shooting touch by taking care of the ball, turning it over just 10 times and out-rebounding the Hoosiers, 39-27.

"One of our big goals was to get to the glass. We know that Trayce (Jackson-Davis) and Race (Thompson) are good offensive rebounders, that’s what they do, and we had to not let that happen," Perkins said.

While Murray led Iowa with a 26-point game, Perkins’ fingerprints were all over the court in the Indianapolis native’s first college game at the Assembly Hall.

With a group of 35 family members in the stands, he finished with 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, led Iowa with 10 rebounds and dished out a career-high eight assists.

"I took him out by himself so his family members could applaud him for what he did and he really established the pace of the game," McCaffery said. "He got his teammates involved, got us off to a running start and was very active defensively."

Murray's and Perkins’ work was complemented by 16 points apiece from Filip Rebraca and Payton Sandfort, who matched Murray’s five 3-point field goals.

Iowa needed less than four minutes into the game to open a double-digit lead and then held off an Indiana run and let 60.7% shooting from the field to craft a 47-36 advantage at the break.

Murray hit the first two of the seven 3-point shots Iowa hit during the opening half, allowing Iowa to build a 15-5 lead when Perkins hit from behind the arc.

A follow-up by Jackson-Davis pulled the Hoosiers within 24-20 midway through the first half but the Hawkeyes answered with a 19-6 run, opening a 43-26 margin when Murray buried a 3-pointer with 4:28 remaining in the half.

The third of Murray’s 3-point baskets came after Perkins strung together a run of six straight points on his way to a 13-point first half when he equaled a career-high six assists.

Iowa turned the ball over three times in the opening minute of the second half as the Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) used a basket by Jackson-Davis to cut the Hawkeye lead to 47-38.

Murray answered with a 3-pointer from the right corner on the ensuing possession to start an 18-4 run and the Hawkeyes maintained a double-digit lead the remainder of the game.

Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 26 points and 13 rebounds.