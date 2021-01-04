Fearless Murray has become one of Hawkeyes' horses

Admit it. Even though you suspected the Iowa basketball team had a chance to have a special 2020-21 season, you really figured the five new freshmen on the roster would mostly just be along for the ride.
The Hawkeyes had seven players returning with extensive starting experience plus a redshirt freshman who had been a top-100 recruit. You thought the newbies, none of whom were highly regarded recruits, would be useful practice fodder and would get into games in mop-up situations but probably not a lot else.
Think again. Three of the freshmen saw action in Iowa’s down-to-the-wire 77-75 victory at No. 14 Rutgers on Saturday, two of them played very important roles and one of them arguably was the player of the game.
These guys aren’t just along for the ride and 6-foot-8 forward Keegan Murray has become one of the main horses pulling the wagon.
Murray finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots in the Hawkeyes’ first road victory over a ranked team since 2017. He scored the go-ahead points on a pair of free throws with 16.4 seconds remaining and did it with the aplomb of a battle-hardened veteran.
“The moment he stepped on campus you could tell this guy wasn’t a freshman,’’ senior center Luka Garza said. “He has that mentality like an experienced guy. I talked to him and he said he wasn’t nervous at all going to the line going against a top-14 team. To have a freshman say that, it’s a credit to who he is as a person.’’
Murray, who had a record-setting career at Cedar Rapids Prairie, said after the game that he wasn’t rattled because he has been in situations like this before.
But it’s one thing to face crucial free throws against Linn-Mar or Iowa City West and quite another to do it in a Big Ten road game against a ranked opponent.
“I think competing is my favorite thing in the world so I feel if I can do anything to make our team win, it’s satisfying to me,’’ Murray said. “Anything I can do to help our team win, I’m going to do it.’’
This isn’t the first time he has played a big role in a victory. He had 12 points and seven rebounds in a season-opening win over North Carolina Central and has had two other games in which he played more than 20 minutes.
The Iowa sports information office reported last week that Murray was the only bench player in the country to record at least 50 points, 30 rebounds, 10 blocks, and 10 steals this season.
Garza recently referred to him as “Nicholas Baer 2.0’’ because of the energy and versatility he provides off the bench.
Even before Murray’s Rutgers heroics, McCaffery marveled at the way the son of former Iowa star Kenyon Murray handles himself in tight spots.
“I think that’s just the way he is,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s always played that way. He’s never been that guy that gets overly emotional. In a workmanlike way, he does his job ... It’s no big deal to him.’’
Although Murray is averaging 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, he possibly has had an even larger impact at the defensive end of the court. His combination of length and quickness allows him to get his hands on a lot of balls and be a major disrupter.
Despite being seventh on the team in minutes played, he leads the Hawkeyes in steals and is second in blocked shots.
Pretty good for a guy who wasn’t considered a Division I prospect as a junior in high school and was only a marginal prospect as a senior.
Even after he and twin brother Kris spent a year at DME Sports Academy in Florida, Keegan was only No. 321 on the 247Sports list of recruits.
“In high school, I was a shooter. I was very small,’’ Murray said. “My junior to senior year of high school, I went from about 6-5 to 6-8. Now I’m 6-8 ½, almost 6-9. I feel like that development helped me be more versatile on the court. Obviously, adding muscle and adding weight in the weight room over the summer and the off-season definitely helped me.’’
He’s still working hard, according to Garza.
“He’s one of those guys you always see in the gym,’’ the senior center said. “I go in there and he’s in there all the time so it’s not surprising at all.’’
Ulis impresses: The other freshman who played an important role in the Rutgers victory was 6-3 guard Ahron Ulis, who handed out four assists and did not commit a turnover.
Because of Ulis’ unselfishness and ball security, we may begin to see more of him in future games. The Hawkeyes have gone with mostly a nine-man rotation through the first 11 games but Ulis may be coaxing McCaffery to make it 10.
If Connor McCaffery is unable to play Thursday at Maryland because of an ankle injury suffered at Rutgers, Ulis will definitely be part of the rotation for that game.
“The thing about him is he has tremendous confidence in himself,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s really smart, he’s got good size and speed, and he’s ready. He’s ready to go. You call his name, he’s ready. I had no hesitation to put him in. I’ve been wanting to play him more.’’
Moving up: After defeating two ranked teams last week, the Hawkeyes moved up five spots in the Associated Press Top 25, rising from No. 10 to No 5. There are two other Big Ten teams in the top 10 as Wisconsin is eighth and Michigan is 10th.
Game time set: Sunday’s home game against Minnesota will begin at 1:30 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.
Milestone update: Garza moved into second on Iowa’s career scoring list at Rutgers and now is 256 points away from unseating Roy Marble for the No. 1 slot.
Joe Wieskamp is 17 points from becoming the 50th Iowa player to score 1,000 points in his career.
Jordan Bohannon now has 310 3-point field goals and is seven away from tying former Penn State player Talor Battle for seventh on the Big Ten’s career list. Ohio State’s Jon Diebler is No. 1 at 374.
Bohannon is four assists behind Mike Gesell for the No. 4 spot on Iowa’s career list and eight behind No. 3 Dean Oliver.
Transfer update: Former Hawkeye Maishe Dailey has started the first five games of the season for Akron (4-1) and is second on the team in minutes played. He is averaging 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.