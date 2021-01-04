Fearless Murray has become one of Hawkeyes' horses

Admit it. Even though you suspected the Iowa basketball team had a chance to have a special 2020-21 season, you really figured the five new freshmen on the roster would mostly just be along for the ride.

The Hawkeyes had seven players returning with extensive starting experience plus a redshirt freshman who had been a top-100 recruit. You thought the newbies, none of whom were highly regarded recruits, would be useful practice fodder and would get into games in mop-up situations but probably not a lot else.

Think again. Three of the freshmen saw action in Iowa’s down-to-the-wire 77-75 victory at No. 14 Rutgers on Saturday, two of them played very important roles and one of them arguably was the player of the game.

These guys aren’t just along for the ride and 6-foot-8 forward Keegan Murray has become one of the main horses pulling the wagon.

Murray finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots in the Hawkeyes’ first road victory over a ranked team since 2017. He scored the go-ahead points on a pair of free throws with 16.4 seconds remaining and did it with the aplomb of a battle-hardened veteran.