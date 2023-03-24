SEATTLE — A game-changing run for the University of Iowa began in the locker room Friday night.

The Hawkeyes advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament for the first time since 2019 by handling everything Colorado threw its way in an 87-77 regional semifinal win at Climate Pledge Arena.

Catlin Clark scored seven of her game-high 31 points during a run of 13 unanswered points over a four-minute stretch in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

But the roots of that run began behind closed doors during halftime as Iowa discussed how to separate itself from a Colorado team that took a 40-39 lead at the break.

“The coaches talked about how we just had to take a breath," guard Gabbie Marshall said. “We just had to step back, take a breath, then go play our game."

Iowa did just that, moving ahead in the early minutes of the quarter and then holding off a late charge by the sixth-seeded Buffaloes.

“There’s always going to be adversity in every game you play," guard Kate Martin said. “It’s always ‘Now what?’ There’s always something to deal with, but this team, we stick together, stay strong and just work through whatever comes our way."

That approach moved Iowa into to an 8 p.m. regional final on Sunday, the only thing standing between Iowa and its first Final Four berth in 30 years.

“We’re not going to celebrate this for long. We’re moving on to our scout in a couple minutes," Martin said. “Our goals are still in front of us."

Iowa gave itself that chance with a second-half surge against Colorado.

The Hawkeyes hit 9-of-13 shots during the third quarter and knocked down 54.5% of their shots from the field overall, but it was a run of eight consecutive defensive stops which turned things Iowa’s way.

“When you’re stopping people like that, you give yourself a great chance," Marshall said. “We like to score a lot of points, but we understand that defense can make a difference."

That fueled the run of 13 straight points.

After Martin scored on a drive to push Iowa in front to stay at 43-42 with 8 minutes, 52 seconds remaining, Clark and Warnock scored on consecutive possessions to grow the Iowa lead to 47-42 and prompt a Colorado timeout.

Clark forced another timeout two minutes later.

Monika Czinano scored coming out of the break and Clark took over from there.

She buried a 3-point shot from the right of the key with 5:12 to go in the quarter, stole the ball just beyond the midcourt line and raced to the other end for a lay-in with 5:02 remaining to leave the Buffaloes in a 54-42 hole.

Colorado took another timeout, but Clark continued to score.

She scored nine straight for Iowa, extending the Hawkeyes’ lead to 57-44 on a three-point play with 4:33 to go in the quarter and hitting the second of two free throws just under a minute later.

“The games we played in the Big Ten, they prepared us for moments like this," Warnock said. “All season, we faced adversity during games and we’ve learned how to deal with it, how to just keep playing and deal with it. That showed in the third quarter."

The Hawkeyes carried a 64-53 lead into the final quarter, a margin which grew to 67-53 on a 3-pointer by Marshall which opened the fourth quarter.

Iowa maintained a 74-63 lead on a basket by Colorado native Addsion O’Grady with 5:45 remaining but as Czinano sat with four fouls, the Buffaloes chipped away at the Hawkeye lead.

A 3-pointer by Quay Miller with 4:11 to go cut the Iowa lead to 76-70 and Colorado came as close as 78-74 on a Jaylyn Sherrod basket with 1:37 to go.

By then, Czinano returned to the floor and she scored the biggest two of her 15 points with 1:11 left, fueling Iowa’s final run.

Clark and Czinano weren’t the only Hawkeyes to finish in double figures.

Martin totaled 16 points and Warnock collected 12 as Iowa won its seventh straight game.

“When we have balance like that, we’re at our best," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. “Four in double figures, I like our chances."

But, the Hawkeyes (29-6) had to overcome a halftime deficit to move on.

A buzzer-beating runner by the Buffaloes’ Tameiya Sadler sent the Hawkeyes into the locker room at the half on the short end of a 40-39 score.

Iowa got off to the type of start it wanted with four players contributing to a lead which reached 15-5 when Clark completed a three-point play with 4 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Colorado, which hit just two of its first 10 shots from the field, answered with a 10-0 run of its own.

Frida Formann, who was just warming up on her way to a 19-point first half, knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets before Aaronette Vonleh tied the game at 15-15 on a basket with 3:39 to go in the quarter.

Formann added just two points after halftime, the combined defensive work of Marshall and Martin.

“We couldn’t let her keep going like that," Marshall said. "That had to change and it did."