Feliz' focus key to Illini growth

CHAMPAIGN — Andres Feliz has a way of compartmentalizing everything in such a fashion that it embodies who he is and why he plays the way that he plays on the Illinois men's basketball team.

On Wednesday, he didn't want to talk about Sunday and the emotions that come with his senior night at the State Farm Center or with a chance at redemption against an Iowa team that snapped what was once a seven-game winning streak on Feb. 2.

Feliz wanted to talk about a road game at Ohio State and the implications that it could have on the Big Ten championship race had Illinois won on Thursday. He was bombarded with questions about the emotions that would overtake him on Sunday at 6 p.m. against No. 18 Iowa, but he kept his thought process linear, never allowing himself to stray from the Buckeyes.

On Saturday, Feliz didn't allow himself to get too far ahead in thinking about being celebrated for his two-year, hard-nosed career that's endeared him to fans with his parents and wife at his side. He's focused on the Hawkeyes (20-10, 11-8) and earning a double-bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament. He'll process the end of his playing career inside the walls of the State Farm Center after the game, and yes, a win would make the time with his parents, who sparingly are able to attend games, more enjoyable.