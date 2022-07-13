Fennelly sees 'unique' recruits helping ISU

Back on the road this month seeking future talent on the recruiting trail, Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly is looking to build on some recent momentum.

It is recruiting momentum with a bit of a twist, but as he prepares for his 28th season on the Cyclone bench it is momentum Fennelly hopes will allow ISU to build on last season’s 28-7 record.

“Roster management is hard and things have changed a bit. The one thing I know for certain is that you better change and adapt with them,’’ Fennelly said during the recent Cyclone Tailgate Tour.

That started with re-recruiting the Cyclones’ career scoring leader, Ashley Joens, who opted to return for one final season at Iowa State instead of entering the WNBA draft.

A three-time first-team all-Big 12 pick, Joens expressed a desire to lead ISU

“Might have been my best recruiting job of the year and we’re excited to Ashley back,’’ Fennelly said. “With the transfer portal and all, you do have to continue to recruit your players once they arrive on campus.’’

Fennelly’s second spring-time find was a big catch, literally.

Stephanie Soares, a 6-foot-6 post player who has been named the NAIA national player of the year twice during her career at The Master’s University brings a unique skill set to Iowa State as a graduate transfer.

“She is a very skilled player who going to change our team a lot,’’ Fennelly said.

A native of Brazil, Soares was named the national player of the year at the NAIA level during the 2019-20 season and sat out the following year after undergoing surgery to repair tears in both her ACL and MCL but returned last season to win the award for a second time.

Prior to seeking a new challenge at a higher level, Soares averaged 20.5 points and 12.7 rebounds last season to be named the top player in the NAIA again while competing for a program where her father, Rogerio, played and coached.

She helped lead The Master’s University to a 32-4 record last season and a spot in the NAIA national quarterfinals.

Soares was named as both the NAIA player of the year and the WBCA NAIA player of the year during the 2021-22 season.

Her mother, Susan, started 97 games at Texas for former coach Jody Conradt, and Fennelly believes that connection benefited Iowa State as Soares looked for a place to complete her eligibility.

“There was a familiarity with the Big 12 and what women’s basketball in the Big 12 is about. I think that created a comfort level,’’ Fennelly said.

From his perspective, Soares arrives with the reputation for being a player who is anxious to continue to grow her game.

“That’s what I like. She wants to be at Iowa State and she wants to learn and as a coach, that excites me,’’ Fennelly said. “It’s going to be a big jump from the NAIA to the Big 12, but I think she understands that and is willing to put in the work it takes to get that done.’’

Fennelly likes the versatility he sees in Soares’ game on both ends of the floor.

“She will provide us some size that we can certainly use in the post, it’s something we’ve needed, and because she is capable of stepping out and shooting the three, I think she can create some offensive spacing that is going to benefit our entire team,’’ Fennelly said.

“Stephanie hopes to play professionally one day, something I believe she can do, and we’re excited she chose Iowa State to be the next step in that process.’’