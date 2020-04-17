Fever draft Hawkeyes' Doyle in second round

Ionescu goes No. 1

Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, as expected.

When she'll play for the New York Liberty is unclear.

With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was a draft Friday night like no other with players in their own homes instead of a central location, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced selections from her home in New Jersey, holding up the jersey of the player being chosen.

"Of course it was different than what I had expected, and just excited to be able to be here with my family and the people closest to me and be able to spend this time," Ionescu said from her home in California.

Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ionescu was one of three first round picks for New York, which also had Nos. 9 and 12.

Ducks teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, went second to Dallas. It's the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were from the same program.