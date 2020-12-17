Few sees 'monumental challenge' to get Zags ready

Mark Few finally got his full team together for practice Thursday for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Understandably, the coach of the No. 1-ranked Gonzaga basketball team is a little concerned about how his team is going to be ready for its showdown with No. 3 Iowa on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Zags last practiced in full on Dec. 4, the day before they were scheduled to play No. 2 Baylor. That game was scuttled because of issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Zags have only been able to do things in small groups since then. Some players, including star center Drew Timme, have been unable to do anything at all.
“I can tell you in the 20 years I’ve been coaching this is probably the biggest challenge I’ve faced as a head coach …’’ Few said on a Zoom call with reporters Thursday.
“To even use the term ‘monumental challenge’ would be doing it a disservice.’’
He said his team will have a very short time to get back its conditioning, timing, rhythm and execution while preparing to face what is statistically the best offensive team in the country.
“We had a short workout (Wednesday) night and it looked like the first workout of the fall with balls going everywhere and people were bent over grabbing their shorts because they were gassed,’’ Few said. “Hopefully, it will come back quickly but it’s definitely a huge concern.’’
He said his team was “in a wonderful place’’ going into the Baylor game. That gives him hope that his players will be ready by Saturday's 11 a.m. tip-off.
“There’s nothing I’ve ever been involved in that can compare to this,’’ Few said. “It’s just the way it is and everybody’s got a story in this thing so you’ve just got to power through it. It’s a huge challenge. It would have been a huge challenge on a normal (situation), where we were practicing together for 30 days. It becomes monumental now.’’
