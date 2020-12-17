Few sees 'monumental challenge' to get Zags ready

Mark Few finally got his full team together for practice Thursday for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Understandably, the coach of the No. 1-ranked Gonzaga basketball team is a little concerned about how his team is going to be ready for its showdown with No. 3 Iowa on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Zags last practiced in full on Dec. 4, the day before they were scheduled to play No. 2 Baylor. That game was scuttled because of issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Zags have only been able to do things in small groups since then. Some players, including star center Drew Timme, have been unable to do anything at all.

“I can tell you in the 20 years I’ve been coaching this is probably the biggest challenge I’ve faced as a head coach …’’ Few said on a Zoom call with reporters Thursday.

“To even use the term ‘monumental challenge’ would be doing it a disservice.’’

He said his team will have a very short time to get back its conditioning, timing, rhythm and execution while preparing to face what is statistically the best offensive team in the country.