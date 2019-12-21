'Fight' missing as Illini fall

ST. LOUIS — Occasionally in the second half, Brad Underwood sat in the third chair from the end of the bench tucked between assistant coaches Stephen Gentry and Orlando Antigua; looking on as his team turned the ball over and missed shot after shot.

He put his head in his hands with roughly 11 minutes left in the game after a turnover by freshman Kofi Cockburn that led to a tip-in by Missouri's Javon Pickett on the other end. Fourteen-point game.

Less than a minute later, Illinois junior Da'Monte Williams tried to sail a cross-court pass to Alan Griffin. Former Illini turned Tiger Mark Smith hopped it. Underwood kicked his legs out and looked straight up. That one didn't lead to points, but it was another one of 17 in Illinois' 63-56 loss to Missouri in the annual Braggin' Right game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday. It's the second season in a row the Tigers (7-4) have won the game.