Fighting Bees start fast, rout Wolves

Midway through the first week of a new semester, the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team delivered what coach Ray Shovlain described as a “textbook” performance.
The Fighting Bees brought defensive intensity and a workmanlike effort to their Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game against winless Cardinal Stritch, taking control early and maintaining a comfortable margin throughout a 69-46 victory at Lee Lohman Arena.
“It was just what we were looking for, textbook,’’ Shovlain said. “It was a good, solid win over a team that has been playing people close all season. The message coming in was that we needed to avoid any letdown.’’
The message was received.
Ben Schols, Michael Williams, John Kerr and Dylan Kaczmarek knocked down five of the Fighting Bees’ 11 3-point baskets in the game’s first nine minutes, sending St. Ambrose on its way to a 23-12 lead midway through the first half.
The Fighting Bees then weathered a scoring drought of 5 minutes, 40 seconds, riding defensive strength as the Wolves trimmed only four points off of the St. Ambrose lead before Schols knocked down a jumper with 5:13 left to keep the Bees on top 25-16.
Cardinal Stritch, limited to 34% shooting, came no closer than eight points the remainder of the game.
“Before we started, we talked about coming out and taking it to them, playing our game from the start and we were able to do that,’’ Williams said. “We started quick and even though we made a few mistakes along the way, we never let them get back in it.’’
St. Ambrose extended its lead to 35-23 by halftime, using a basket by Jake Friel, a steal by Will Spriggs and a buzzer-beating dunk by Williams to extend the margin in the final 12 seconds of the half.
“The seniors do a good job of leading us and having us ready to play,’’ Friel said. “We were prepared to have a good start and together we had a good half that left us in a good position by halftime.’’
The Fighting Bees’ lead reached 49-29 on a basket by Alex Wolter with 15:16 remaining as Shovlain went to his bench early and often.
Reserves Kyle Rohr and Friel combined for 15 of the team’s 20 bench points as no St. Ambrose player saw more than 29 minutes of playing time and 11 Fighting Bees saw at least eight minutes of court time to help the team maintain its comfortable lead.
“It seems like every game in the CCAC this year is a two-, three-point game late, right down to the end so it was good to get a lot of guys in,’’ Williams said. “They work so hard and are pushing us every day in practice, making us a better team. It was good for everybody to get some minutes.’’
Schols led St. Ambrose (10-3, 5-1 CCAC) with a 15-point game, while Williams finished with 14 points and Kerr totaled 11 while sharing the team rebounding lead with Kaczmarek with six.
Orri Hilmarsson paced the Wolves (0-11, 0-7) with a 12-point game, collecting all of his points with a 4-of-5 effort from 3-point range. St. Ambrose limited Cardinal Stritch's leading scorer, Isaac Hill, to two points.
Women’s game postponed: Wednesday’s scheduled St. Ambrose women’s basketball game against Cardinal Stritch was postponed.
The CCAC game was not played out of an abundance of caution because of a potential COVID-19 issue within the Wolves’ program.
The schools are working to reschedule the game. The Fighting Bees resume CCAC play Saturday at Lincoln.