Fighting Bees start fast, rout Wolves

“Before we started, we talked about coming out and taking it to them, playing our game from the start and we were able to do that,’’ Williams said. “We started quick and even though we made a few mistakes along the way, we never let them get back in it.’’

St. Ambrose extended its lead to 35-23 by halftime, using a basket by Jake Friel, a steal by Will Spriggs and a buzzer-beating dunk by Williams to extend the margin in the final 12 seconds of the half.

“The seniors do a good job of leading us and having us ready to play,’’ Friel said. “We were prepared to have a good start and together we had a good half that left us in a good position by halftime.’’

The Fighting Bees’ lead reached 49-29 on a basket by Alex Wolter with 15:16 remaining as Shovlain went to his bench early and often.

Reserves Kyle Rohr and Friel combined for 15 of the team’s 20 bench points as no St. Ambrose player saw more than 29 minutes of playing time and 11 Fighting Bees saw at least eight minutes of court time to help the team maintain its comfortable lead.