SEATTLE — Before Caitlin Clark told Lisa Bluder “yes’’ she told the University of Iowa women’s basketball coach “no."

The guard who made history Sunday while leading the Hawkeyes to the program’s first Final Four berth in 30 years said she ultimately placed her faith in a "gut feel" that Iowa was where she needed to be.

"There was never any question in my mind that Lisa Bluder was a good coach or that the Iowa staff was a good coaching staff. She had taken teams to the Sweet 16 before," Clark said.

But could she lead Iowa to an elusive Final Four berth?

Rival recruiters and others told Clark that it would never happen if she decided to play for the Hawkeyes.

Bluder's pitch was that Clark was the player who could make it happen.

The 23rd-year Iowa coach recalled following Sunday’s 97-83 Elite Eight win over Louisville how it all played out.

“I can remember sitting in her living room and her saying, 'I want to go to a Final Four’ and I’m saying, 'We can do it together’ and she believed me," Bluder said shortly after her team became the first Big Ten team since Maryland in 2015 to reach the Final Four.

It was something that Clark had to think about.

Clark said she initially told Bluder that she would not commit to Iowa, but quickly began to rethink her decision.

Clark reached the conclusion that Bluder was sincere in telling Clark that she could be the difference-maker in helping Iowa reach college basketball’s biggest stage.

“I called her back and asked her if I could change my mind and commit to Iowa and she said, 'Absolutely.’ Iowa was the place I always wanted to be. I grew up wanting to be a Hawkeye. It was my dream," Clark said.

And what did it come down to?

“It was a gut feel," Clark said. “Something told me in my gut that it was the right decision to make and I decided to go with my gut."

Sunday’s win over a Cardinals team that was playing in an Elite Eight game for a fifth straight year validated that "gut feel."

And Clark’s fingerprints were all over the Hawkeyes’ 30th win in 36 games this season.

She became the first player in the history of the NCAA tourney to have a triple double while scoring at least 30 points and the first player since 2009 and fifth ever to score 40 or more points in a regional final.

By the time she climbed a ladder and joined her teammates and coaches in cutting off a piece of the net as a souvenir of the accomplishment, Clark had accumulated 41 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

“She was spectacular," Bluder said. “I don’t know how else to describe what she does on the basketball court. A 40-point triple double against Louisville to go to the Final Four? Are you kidding me? It’s mind boggling."

Clark factored into 71 of Iowa’s 97 points, scoring 41 and assisting on another 30.

That included having a hand in every point Iowa scored in opening a 25-21 lead after one quarter and in 42 of the 48 points the Hawkeyes totaled while building a five-point halftime lead.

Clark has repeated her objective of helping lead Iowa to a Final Four on multiple occasions since her freshman year.

She said initially, she felt like she and Bluder were the only people who believed it could happen.

“Then it was getting the locker room to believe and then everybody in the locker room believed and the rest is kind of history," Clark said.

Making history is something Clark has specialized in and she added another chapter to that history Sunday, not calling it a day until after spending several minutes signing autographs for dozens of fans who were among a couple hundred who lined a tunnel Iowa players used to leave the court following a more than 45-minute postgame celebration.

“A lot of people told me it would never happen when I came to the University of Iowa," Clark said. “But (Bluder) believed in me and that was all that really mattered. And, we made our locker room believe and when you dream and work really hard, a lot of really cool things can happen."

Bluder agreed.

The Hawkeyes flew directly from Seattle to Dallas on Monday, packing an eight-game win streak in a season Bluder said is like living out a storybook.

“It’s been that way for us all year long," she said. “We keep talking about destiny and how it’s supposed to happen, and it is happening."

Louisville coach Jeff Walz, who knew what Clark was capable of after coaching her on a USA Basketball team, said the junior made it happen.

“She played great. She made some big shots. She passed the ball well. … We talked about that we had to make them earn everything," Walz said. “She’s going to make tough shots. She takes tough shots. You just can’t let them get in transition and score easy."

Clark was making that happen, helping the dream she shared with Bluder, her teammates and anyone who would listen into reality.

“She wasn’t afraid of that goal," Bluder said. "She wasn’t afraid of putting it out there and not only in her circle but to anybody."