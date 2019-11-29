Flynn and Aztecs overwhelm Hawkeyes in second half

The Hawkeyes held the upper hand for most of the first half, thanks largely to the defensive efforts of their second unit.

They put together a 24-4 scoring run by forcing nine turnovers and only allowing the Aztecs eight shot attempts over a span of nearly 11 minutes. Garza, Wieskamp and Bohannon were on the bench for most of that stretch as Toussaint, Ryan Kriener and others stifled San Diego State.

The Hawkeyes’ lead peaked at 37-21 before the Aztecs heated up in the final three minutes of the half to slice the deficit to 41-32.

Flynn and his teammates took over the game in the second half, grabbing the lead less than five minutes into the half. The Hawkeyes appeared to tire down the stretch after playing a very physical, hard-fought game the night before.

They still were hanging close at 63-61 after Toussaint made two free throws with 7 minutes, 49 seconds remaining, but they then missed seven straight shots, most of them from close range. Flynn kept rolling from there to score 15 of the Aztecs’ final 20 points to finish off the Hawkeyes.

San Diego State (8-0) outscored Iowa 51-32 in the final 20 minutes.