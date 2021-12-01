Focused Bees regain offensive touch, move to 9-1

After struggling offensively in its last two games, the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team went back to the basics Wednesday.
The focus on fundamentals paid off as the Fighting Bees rolled to an 83-56 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Lincoln at Lee Lohman Arena.
“We got back to doing the things we need to do offensively,’’ St. Ambrose forward Jaynee Prestegaard said. “We pushed the ball in transition, put ourselves in the spots we needed to be in to make the offense work.’’
Prestegaard led a group of four Fighting Bees in double-figure scoring with a 19-point performance, sharing the team lead with seven rebounds and blocking five shots.
“It was a good all-around effort for Jaynee,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “She works hard in practice and that carried over to this game. Five blocks, you don’t count on that, but she is capable of helping us that way.’’
The Fighting Bees helped themselves by taking to heart the two things Van Hauen highlighted on a board before the game.
She wanted to see no offensive lapses and wanted to see her team play a full 40 minutes.
St. Ambrose accomplished both, shooting 53.8% for the game, opening an early lead and building on it as the game progressed.
“We did what we set out to do,’’ Van Hauen said. “Our defense has been good all season — and that continued — but we got back to what we need to do on offense and we did that from start to finish.’’
Jaynee Prestegaard scored six of her 11 first-half points as St. Ambrose strung together 12 straight points midway through the opening quarter to open a 14-3 cushion.
The Lynx pulled within 18-12 late in the first quarter but baskets by Madeline Prestegaard and Maddy Cash to open the second quarter extended the Fighting Bees’ advantage to double digits.
St. Ambrose (9-1, 6-1 CCAC) built a 42-24 halftime lead that grew to 56-33 on a basket by Kylie Wroblewski with 3 minutes, 49 seconds to play in the third.
“We wanted to come out in the second half and continue to push the ball, keeping adding to the lead we built,’’ Jaynee Prestegaard said.
The Fighting Bees’ margin grew as large as 31 points in the final minutes of the game as the Lynx (1-6, 1-4) were held to 31.3% shooting for the game.
Shayne Smith contributed 16 points while Wroblewski added 13 and Avari Everts scored 10 off the bench to help balance the St. Ambrose attack.
“It was a good team effort,’’ Van Hauen said. “We wanted to get back on track on offense and we will need that because there are some tough games ahead.’’