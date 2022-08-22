Former Hawkeye welcomes new challenge

Austin Ash left Sunday to begin the next chapter in his college basketball career.

Opting to use the additional year of eligibility he had available because of COVID-19, Ash welcomes the opportunity to compete as a sixth-year senior at The Citadel after spending the past five years in a reserve role at Iowa.

“I had a great experience at Iowa, great teammates, winning a championship ring, but to have a chance to play an additional year and play an important role on a team at The Citadel, I’m really excited," Ash said last week during a break while working at the Luka Garza Academy at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport.

Before a three-and-a-half week break that ended Sunday, the 6-foot-3 guard spent the summer getting to know his new teammates on a team coached by Ed Conroy, a Davenport Assumption graduate who began his second stint as the head coach at the Charleston, S.C., institution in March.

Ash said he looks forward to helping Conroy begin the rebuilding process at The Citadel, which finished 13-18 last season before a coaching change was made.

“People are excited about coach Conroy coming back to the program," Ash said. “I feel like I’m stepping in at a good time. I had a good summer down there. Charleston is a great city and I was able to get a feel for the guys and where I’ll fit in."

As a veteran player, Ash welcomes an expanded opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to having a bigger role from start to finish in games and having a chance to get some shots up to help our team," Ash said. “I’m in a good place with a great opportunity."

Hawkeye guard Connor McCaffery, Ash’s roommate for the past five years at Iowa, couldn’t be happier for how the transfer portal process worked out for Ash.

“I’ve seen the commitment and the work he’s put into his game day after day since he arrived at Iowa and I’m excited for him," McCaffery said. “He’s a good player and he’s going to get the chance that he deserves. This is how the transfer portal is supposed to work."

Ash scored in 13 of the 18 games he played for Iowa last season, averaging 4.4 minutes per game.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do to help our team now," Ash said. “We’re going to play a good schedule, we’re going to North Carolina for a nonconference game, so it will be a good challenge for me to see what I can make out of this last season. Mostly, I’m grateful for the opportunity."