Former Illini guard expects greatness from his alma mater

“Jimmy Adams was my high school coach. He also coached at the college level; at Memphis when Penny Hardaway was there; he coached at Ole Miss at the time when Rob Evans was the coach. We used to drive up to Ole Miss and watch them play Florida when Lon Kruger was the coach along with Dan Cross and Dametri Hill," Bradford said.

“I always gravitated to the style of play that Florida played at the time. Long story short, started to get recruiting letters from Florida; in my head, Florida was my dream school. I really liked the style of play from Coach Kruger. I attended the Nike camp and I got a lot more exposure, I started to get letters from Illinois. Coach Kruger took the job at Illinois so I scratched off Florida right away. My top five schools ended up being Ole Miss, Illinois, Tulane, Tennessee and Colorado. I visited all four schools. Illinois was the last trip I took; I was burnt out; I didn't want to eat, go to parties hanging out with the guys, nothing. Ask Jerry Hester; he will tell you. He said, ‘I didn't think you were going to come, you didn't seem happy at all on your visit.’ I told Jerry I was worn out. But I had already made my mind up, I wanted to play for Kruger.”

While time zones have made it difficult, Bradford has tried to keep up with his old team as much as possible.