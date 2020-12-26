Former Illini guard expects greatness from his alma mater

The history of Illinois basketball is loaded with stars: Deon Thomas, Frank Williams, Dee Brown, Deron Williams, Kendall Gill, Kenny Battle, Nick Anderson, Kiwane Garris, Eddie Johnson, Bruce Douglas, Brian Cook and Ken Norman, to name a few.
But for some reason, Cory Bradford, who is the sixth-leading scorer in the school's history with 1,735 points, is not on the list.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Memphis, Tenn., still holds an NCAA record, making a three in 88 consecutive games. Bradford,who played from 1998-2002, owns the Illinois career record for both 3-pointers, 327, and 3-point attempts, 843.
He followed his Illini days with a very long playing career overseas.
“My goal was to play until I was 40. If I could go more I would have," Bradford said. "I actually squeezed in an extra season this season. I was in China when the coronavirus hit; it was my last season. Once I left China, I went straight to Mexico to play for a former coach. I ended up playing one game and they canceled the season. Then, I thought, you know what, that's it (laughter). Honestly, this corona thing for me has been a blessing because the timing couldn't be more perfect because my wife was pregnant. I wanted to make sure I would be here with her full-time. Corona allowed me to get home three months earlier than expected."
So why did the Tennessee native choose Illinois?
“Jimmy Adams was my high school coach. He also coached at the college level; at Memphis when Penny Hardaway was there; he coached at Ole Miss at the time when Rob Evans was the coach. We used to drive up to Ole Miss and watch them play Florida when Lon Kruger was the coach along with Dan Cross and Dametri Hill," Bradford said.
“I always gravitated to the style of play that Florida played at the time. Long story short, started to get recruiting letters from Florida; in my head, Florida was my dream school. I really liked the style of play from Coach Kruger. I attended the Nike camp and I got a lot more exposure, I started to get letters from Illinois. Coach Kruger took the job at Illinois so I scratched off Florida right away. My top five schools ended up being Ole Miss, Illinois, Tulane, Tennessee and Colorado. I visited all four schools. Illinois was the last trip I took; I was burnt out; I didn't want to eat, go to parties hanging out with the guys, nothing. Ask Jerry Hester; he will tell you. He said, ‘I didn't think you were going to come, you didn't seem happy at all on your visit.’ I told Jerry I was worn out. But I had already made my mind up, I wanted to play for Kruger.”
While time zones have made it difficult, Bradford has tried to keep up with his old team as much as possible.
“We struggled for many years after my time at Illinois. I felt, at times, some of the teams underachieved; I didn't think they played aggressive enough," he said. "Plus, being a part of the program, you expect more of your alma mater. Why? Because of how we represented the program for years. We, as former players, want people to look at the program and want the best players to be there.
"But now ... Coach Brad Underwood has done a remarkable job with those guys, he has some studs on the team. After the Duke game, I was delighted. They went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and played to win, they played both ends of the floor, they were in attack mode from the time the ball was tipped. They put Duke on their heels. ...
Having said that, I still think there's more in the tank. They have yet to play the way I think they're capable of. The key is not to peak too early, so they're going to be fine. I felt bad for them last season. It's been so long since we've heard our name called on TV for March Madness. I still feel the NCAA Committee should have had a selection show to give teams that satisfaction."
Bradford is now living in Florida and working as a consultant for a company that builds customized yachts.
“I'm doing well. I have traveled all across the country, so having those connections has helped me, but if any Illini fans are interested, make sure they contact me,” he said.