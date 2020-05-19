Former Iowa assistant Burmeister dies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ken Burmeister, one of the assistant coaches on Iowa’s 1980 Final Four men’s basketball team, died Tuesday at the age of 77 following a battle with cancer.

Burmeister coached five seasons at Iowa under head coach Lute Olson (1979-83) and the Hawkeyes made the NCAA tournament all five years. In 1980, with Moline’s Jim Rosborough and Davenport’s Tony McAndrews serving as the other two full-time assistants, the Hawkeyes defeated VCU, N.C. State, Syracuse and Georgetown to reach the Final Four.

The also made the Sweet 16 of the tournament in 1983. After that, Olson took the head coaching job at Arizona and Burmeister followed him there as an assistant.

In later years, Burmeister spent 21 years as the head coach at Texas-San Antonio (1986-90), Loyola (1994-98), Trinity (1999) and Incarnate Word (2006-18), compiling a record of 311-280.

He also served as an assistant coach at Texas-Arlington before coming to Iowa and at DePaul from 1990-94.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.