Isaiah Rivera is bringing his game back to his home state.

An all-state basketball player from Geneseo who spent the first three seasons of his college career at Colorado State has announced plans to transfer to Illinois-Chicago.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard who started 31 games for the Rams last season entered the transfer portal on March 28 and reached a decision to join the Missouri Valley Conference program over the weekend.

“Committed. UIC basketball,’’ Rivera wrote on Twitter in announcing his future plans.

He joins the Flames with two years of eligibility remaining after showing steady growth during his first three seasons at the college level.

Rivera made the first of his 32 career starts in a game against UNLV as a freshman while averging 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds during the 2020-21 season.

He came off the bench in 31 games while averaging 3.4 points and 1.5 rebounds as a sophomore before becoming a lineup regular this past season for Colorado State.

Rivera started in 31 of the Rams’ games during a 15-18 season which ended with a 64-61 loss to eventual Final Four runner-up San Diego State in the second round of the Mountain West Conference tourney.

He averaged 8.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in addition to shooting 37.9 percent from 3-point range this past season.

Rivera is the second guard to announce plans to transfer to Illinois-Chicago, where Luke Yaklich led the Flames to a 14-16 record last season and an eighth-place finish in the program’s first season in the Missouri Valley with a 9-10 record.

Andrew King, a point guard from Houston Christian, previously announced plans to transfer to UIC.