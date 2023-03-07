IOWA CITY – The situation has a familiar look to the University of Iowa basketball team.

The Hawkeyes play well late in the season and head into the Big Ten Tournament looking to regroup following a close loss in their regular-season finale.

“We’ve been here before," Iowa forward Payton Sandfort said.

A year ago, a 74-72 loss at Illinois in the regular-season finale ended a five-game win streak and left the Hawkeyes looking for answers as it headed to the Big Ten Tournament.

Sunday, an 81-77 loss to Nebraska in the regular-season finale took a little of the shine off of late-season wins over Michigan State and at Indiana and again, Iowa seeks answers as it heads to the Big Ten Tournament.

A year ago, the Hawkeyes strung together four wins in four days to hoist the championship trophy in Indianapolis.

Thursday, they’ll take the court at the United Center in Chicago hoping to start a repeat performance in a 1:30 p.m. tourney opener against the winner of Wednesday’s Wisconsin-Ohio State game.

“We understand where we are at, that it will be difficult but it is not undoable," Iowa forward Filip Rebraca said. “We know we have to take care of bodies, have the right type of nutrition and stay off of our feet, get rest, as much as we can."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Tuesday at his weekly news conference that winning four games in four days in a tournament as talent-filled as the Big Ten tourney will more than test the Hawkeyes physically.

“You have to be mentally tough, because not only is it grueling physically but you’re processing scouting reports on a daily basis four times and preparing to play against four really good teams, four really well-coached teams," McCaffery said.

The approach will remain unchanged from what worked a year ago for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes handle preparation the same from one opponent to the next all season and that work began in practice Tuesday afternoon.

Iowa reviewed tape of the Nebraska loss on Monday and now will concentrate on getting ready to play Thursday although the scouting report won’t be presented to players until after the Badgers and Buckeyes play at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We’ll just get ready for the first time we play, and then turn the page and try to take a businesslike approach to the next game and carry out the game plan," McCaffery said.

He expects Iowa to be ready to make in-game adjustments as needed and be ready to put maximum effort into its game.

McCaffery, who has been relying heavily on a seven-player rotation lately, said the Hawkeyes will likely need to go deeper into their bench.

The more games Iowa plays, the more likely it is that Dasonte Bowen, Josh Dix, Josh Ogundele and Riley Mulvey will see expanded opportunities.

“I’ve been going with our veteran guys more lately, and you can do that, but it’s hard four days in a row," McCaffery said.

Iowa forward Kris Murray said the only thing that matters right now is that first game.

“We came out against Northwestern and played pretty well last year and then we did the same against Rutgers," Murray said. “We were able to get some momentum going because everybody was playing well and we will need that again."

Sandfort said Iowa players are preparing to do whatever it takes to craft another memorable postseason run.

“This is the time of year when it takes a lot of togetherness, a lot of guys have to be connected and ready to put their best on the floor,’’ Sandfort said.

The sophomore experienced that for the first time a year ago.

He remembers Iowa’s semifinal matchup when a dunk by Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis seemingly left the Hoosiers in control late in the game before Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-point basket with 1.1 seconds remaining to give Iowa an 80-77 win.

“I remember thinking then, ‘This is March,'" Sandfort said.

McCaffery said the depth of the Big Ten this season adds to the challenge that every team faces beginning Wednesday.

“You look at the conference standings and there are so many teams that are very close in terms of record. Some teams may match up better with others and sometimes you look at it and it doesn’t make sense that a team beat somebody twice, but that’s what this league is," McCaffery said.

“… This league is so good, and a lot people say we’re going to get 10 teams in (the NCAA tournament), but nobody wants to play 11, 12, 13 or 14 in this league either. I think this year everybody goes there knowing that everybody has a shot."